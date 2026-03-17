Vivo T5x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo T5x 5G has finally launched in India. The new Vivo T series phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7 series platform. There's a large battery inside the phone. The T5x 5G is a semi-affordable phone from Vivo and will soon be available. The T series devices from Vivo are focused for the online sales channels such as its own website, Flipkart, and Amazon. The new T series phone packs a lot of value for the customers, let's take a look at everything that's there.









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Vivo T5x 5G Price in India

Vivo T5x 5G will be available in India in three memory variants:

6GB + 128GB = Rs 18,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 20,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 22,999

The phone will be available in India from March 24, 2026, across Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and all the partner retail stores in the country. The handset is sold in Cyber Green and Star Silver colour options.

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Vivo T5x 5G Specifications in India

Vivo T5x 5G has the following specifications:

6.76-inch FHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits of peak brightness

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor

5000mAh battery + 44W FlashCharge

IP68 + Ip69 rating

50MP AI powered main camera at the rear with a 32MP sensor at the front

OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

Made in India