Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G launched just now in India. It is a mid-range M series phone in India and will soon be available for purchase in the country. The phone will be available in two distinct colours - Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue. It will soon be available in India. The phone will be available with a large battery. The device has a MediaTek Dimensity 6 series chip inside. There's a dual-camera setup at the rear and it has a pill-shaped module. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G has launched in India and its price and specifications are now.









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Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G has now launched in India for the following prices:

4GB + 128GB = Rs 11,749

6GB + 128GB = Rs 13,249

The company has given a Rs 1,250 introductory discount on the phone.

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Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G has the following specification:

6.7-inch HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate

6000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with latest Android 16

50MP dual-camera at the back and IP54 rating for water and dust resistance

6 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates

Knox Security and Face and Fingerprint Unlock

Quick Share and Voice Focus

One UI 8.0 with Android 16

12 5G bands support