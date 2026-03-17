Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K 0

There's a dual-camera setup at the rear and it has a pill-shaped module. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G has launched in India and its price and specifications are now.

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Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G launched just now in India.
  • It is a mid-range M series phone in India and will soon be available for purchase in the country.
  • The phone will be available in two distinct colours - Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue.

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samsung galaxy m17e 5g launched in india

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G launched just now in India. It is a mid-range M series phone in India and will soon be available for purchase in the country. The phone will be available in two distinct colours - Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue. It will soon be available in India. The phone will be available with a large battery. The device has a MediaTek Dimensity 6 series chip inside. There's a dual-camera setup at the rear and it has a pill-shaped module. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G has launched in India and its price and specifications are now.




Read More - Realme P4 Lite 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G has now launched in India for the following prices:

  • 4GB + 128GB = Rs 11,749
  • 6GB + 128GB = Rs 13,249

The company has given a Rs 1,250 introductory discount on the phone.

Read More - Vivo T5x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G has the following specification:

  • 6.7-inch HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate
  • 6000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with latest Android 16
  • 50MP dual-camera at the back and IP54 rating for water and dust resistance
  • 6 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates
  • Knox Security and Face and Fingerprint Unlock
  • Quick Share and Voice Focus
  • One UI 8.0 with Android 16
  • 12 5G bands support

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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