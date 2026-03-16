Realme P4 Lite 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Realme P4 Lite 5G will come with a 7000mAh battery with a MediaTek chipset. The device has been confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC which is a 5G chipset built on the 6nm process.

Highlights

  • Realme P4 Lite 5G will be launched in India soon.
  • The company has confirmed the launch date of the device for the users.
  • Through this device, Realme will target the masses in India who are looking for an affordable 5G phone.

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realme p4 lite 5g india launch date

Realme P4 Lite 5G will be launched in India soon. The company has confirmed the launch date of the device for the users. Through this device, Realme will target the masses in India who are looking for an affordable 5G phone. The launch date has been confirmed for March 19, 2026. The launch will happen at 12 PM IST.




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The phone will come with a 7000mAh battery with a MediaTek chipset. The device has been confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC which is a 5G chipset built on the 6nm process. Realme has focused on making the device as efficient as possible with the inclusion of a vapour chamber. This chamber allows the device to stay cooler than it normally would when used for heavy tasks or a sustained period.

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The phone has a dual Matrix AI camera unit at the back with a 13MP primary sensor and then there's a light sensor at the back too. The phone will likely also support 144Hz refresh rate support for the display with 900nits of peak brightness. Realme is promising a four year zero lag experience with the phone, which is a great promise.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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