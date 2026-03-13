iQOO Neo 11 Launch Might be Cancelled for 2026

iQOO Neo 11, the successor to the iQOO Neo 10 will reportedly not launch in 2026. The phone was announced in China last year, and was expected to make it to India this year in March 2026. The company is likely not going to launch this device anymore this year. The development has been shared by Gadgets360 first and it may not launch in India this year. The report mentions that iQOO is focusing on more powerful products and doesn't want to launch products which don't have clear product differentiation. Any product whihc has several overlaps with other products could be cancelled.









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This is likely due to rising cost of components and increasing prices of smartphones. So the brand is evaluating strategy for 2026 and will only bring devices with power and clear product differentiation.

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The iQOO Neo 10 series was targetted at the mid-range and mid-range premium segment categories. The last phone to launch in this series was iQOO Neo 10R which launched in MArch 2025 starting at Rs 26,999. The iQOO Neo 11 launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in China and comes with brand's Q2 gaming chip.