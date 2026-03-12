iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

iQOO has just launched the iQOO Z11x 5G in India. iQOO is the sub-brand of Vivo and this new phone is the latest addition to the Z11 series. iQOO focuses majorly on online retail sales, and thus, the phone will be available soon via an e-commerce platform for the users to purchase in India. The phone will be available in multiple memory variants and will run on Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the iQOO Z11x 5G in India.









iQOO Z11x 5G Price in India

iQOO Z11x 5G will be available in three memory variants in the country:

6GB + 128GB = Rs 18,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 20,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 22,999

The company will get an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 with the Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. The phone will go on sale in India from March 16, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Amazon. The iQOO Z11x 5G will be available in two colourways - Titan Black and Prismatic Green.

iQOO Z11x 5G Specifications in India

iQOO Z11x 5G will specifications are as follows:

6.76-inch LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits of peak brightness

IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance

Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

iQOO Z11x 5G comes with a dual-camera unit at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter and an unspecified secondary shooter with a 32MP selfie and video calling sensor

iQOO Z11x 5G comes with a 7200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast-charging

It supports 5G, 4G LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi and has a USB Type-C port for fast-charging and data transfers