iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The phone will be available in multiple memory variants and will run on Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the iQOO Z11x 5G in India.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • iQOO has just launched the iQOO Z11x 5G in India.
  • iQOO is the sub-brand of Vivo and this new phone is the latest addition to the Z11 series.
  • iQOO focuses majorly on online retail sales, and thus, the phone will be available soon via an e-commerce platform for the users to purchase in India.

Follow Us

iqoo z11x 5g launched in india price

iQOO has just launched the iQOO Z11x 5G in India. iQOO is the sub-brand of Vivo and this new phone is the latest addition to the Z11 series. iQOO focuses majorly on online retail sales, and thus, the phone will be available soon via an e-commerce platform for the users to purchase in India. The phone will be available in multiple memory variants and will run on Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the iQOO Z11x 5G in India.




Read More - Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched with 7200mAh Battery: Price and Specs

iQOO Z11x 5G Price in India

iQOO Z11x 5G will be available in three memory variants in the country:

  • 6GB + 128GB = Rs 18,999
  • 8GB + 128GB = Rs 20,999
  • 8GB + 256GB = Rs 22,999

The company will get an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 with the Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. The phone will go on sale in India from March 16, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Amazon. The iQOO Z11x 5G will be available in two colourways - Titan Black and Prismatic Green.

Read More - OPPO K14x 5G Launched in 4GB + 64GB Variant in India

iQOO Z11x 5G Specifications in India

iQOO Z11x 5G will specifications are as follows:

  • 6.76-inch LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits of peak brightness
  • IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance
  • Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage
  • iQOO Z11x 5G comes with a dual-camera unit at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter and an unspecified secondary shooter with a 32MP selfie and video calling sensor
  • iQOO Z11x 5G comes with a 7200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast-charging
  • It supports 5G, 4G LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi and has a USB Type-C port for fast-charging and data transfers

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

MacroBanana :

I really like this initiative. I was waiting since many years to see such taxes. Please implement this fast. By…

Government Weighs Tax on Data Usage; DoT Asked to Submit…

MacroBanana :

I don't understand anything you wrote. Sorry. Giving your paragraph 2/10.

Government Weighs Tax on Data Usage; DoT Asked to Submit…

Integration of mind :

Vi network has slow internet issue in AP circle so you can get slow internet speed.

Jio IPO is Likely Delayed

Mining hydraulic jacking system supplier :

Hydraulic jacking systems are crucial for steel plant installations.

Airtel Deploys 20,000 Employees Across India for Customer Day 2026…

TheAndroidFreak :

But I feel Airtel needs 600Mhz as they started shifting from NSA to SA. Inside home, you won't get 3500Mhz…

Jio IPO is Likely Delayed

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments