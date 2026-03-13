BSNL Has Made 96,103 4G Sites Operational Across India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has made 96,103 4G sites operational for customers across the country. What's more is that these sites are powered by indigenous technology developed by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led consortium. This consortium includes Tejas Networks, yet another Tata Group owned company, along with C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics). The company is in the process of making one lakh 4G sites operational across India.









Not just that, more sites are being planned by the operator. For that, a cabinet approval is required. TCS is already confident about bagging more business from the state-run telecom operator. One lakh sites is just the start, there needs to be signficant more 4G sites along with the rollout of 5G in the near future. This will only help BSNL stay afloat in competition.

Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that BSNL has installed 97,906 4G sites across India, out of which 96,103 sites are operational.

"The initiative is aimed at strengthening telecom services and expanding high-speed connectivity across the country," the minister added. Further, the minister talked about the relief package which the government had announced for the company for supporting its growth.

Sekhar said, "To support the company, it has approved three revival packages worth about Rs 3.22 lakh crore." Under the relief package, the government has administratively assigned spectrum to BSNL in the following bands - 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, and 3300 MHz. The airwaves have been assigned at the spectrum discovered price. The relief packages have already started showing results as per the minister, as the state-run telco has been reporting operating profits since FY21.