Elon Musk has Announced Macrohard, its Funny and Scary at the Same Time

Elon Musk, the man with the richest valuation in Earth, on Thursday announced a new project called Macrohard. Now, if you pay attention to it, this name seems super strategic, and has a fun element. Macrohard is the opposite of the name Microsoft, one of the most valuable tech firms in the planet. This project is actually a collaboration between Tesla and xAI, both owned and run by Musk. Macrohard is also being called Digital Optimus and the purpose of it will be to emulate the functions of entire companies, potentially replacing all of them and reducing costs for enterprises.









A Tesla developed AI agent is used here which can process data in real time so that whatever is going on the screen of the user can be understood and mouse actions are also interpreted, all of which is powered by Grok, the large language model from xAI.

Claude Cowork was also recently launched by Anthropic and it can perform a wide range of tasks for the users locally on their desktop. This has already made a lot of noise in the market, and thus, this innovation from Musk will be closely monitored by the industries as well as the government.