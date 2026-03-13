Nothing Phone (4a) Series Now Available in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The Phone (4a) on the other hand features Snapdragon 7s Gen 5 SoC.

Highlights

  • Nothing Phone (4a) series has launched in India, and now it will be available for the users.
  • The Phone (4a) series has two phones - Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro series.
  • Nothing Phone (4a) will be available in four colours - Black, White, Blue, and Pink.

Follow Us

nothing phone 4a series now available india

Nothing Phone (4a) series has launched in India, and now it will be available for the users. The Phone (4a) series has two phones - Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro series. Phone (4a) will be available in four colours - Black, White, Blue, and Pink. It will be available in multiple memory configurations:




Read More - Vivo T5x 5G India Launch Teased

  • 8GB + 128GB = Rs 31,999
  • 8GB + 256GB = Rs 34,999
  • 12GB + 256GB = Rs 37,999

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro 5G is available in three colours as well: Silver, Black and Pink. The phone will be available in multiple memory configurations:

  • 8GB + 128GB = Rs 39,999
  • 8GB + 256GB = Rs 42,999
  • 12GB + 256GB = Rs 45,999

Customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 3,000 on Phone (4a) and up to Rs 4,000 on Phone (4a) Pro.

Read More - Vivo V70 FE 5G is Launching on March 9, 2026

Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro Specifications in India

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The Phone (4a) on the other hand features Snapdragon 7s Gen 5 SoC.

For a complete list of specifications of both the devices, kindly refer to this link - Nothing Phone (4a) Series Specifications in India

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Amen ???

BSNL Has Made 96,103 4G Sites Operational Across India

Asi :

You mean 500

Airtel Deploys 20,000 Employees Across India for Customer Day 2026…

TheAndroidFreak :

Waiting for Z11/Z11 Turbo with IMX 921 9000 battery and snapdragon 7s Gen 4/7 Gen 4.

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched with 7200mAh Battery: Price and…

TheAndroidFreak :

Soon everybody will flock to stable 40Mbps speeds on BSNL 4G mark my words.

BSNL Has Made 96,103 4G Sites Operational Across India

The Truth Teller :

I still feel tax is so low in India as compared to otger nations and still people think they are…

Government Weighs Tax on Data Usage; DoT Asked to Submit…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments