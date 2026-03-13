Nothing Phone (4a) Series Now Available in India

Nothing Phone (4a) series has launched in India, and now it will be available for the users. The Phone (4a) series has two phones - Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro series. Phone (4a) will be available in four colours - Black, White, Blue, and Pink. It will be available in multiple memory configurations:









8GB + 128GB = Rs 31,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 34,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 37,999

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro 5G is available in three colours as well: Silver, Black and Pink. The phone will be available in multiple memory configurations:

8GB + 128GB = Rs 39,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 42,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 45,999

Customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 3,000 on Phone (4a) and up to Rs 4,000 on Phone (4a) Pro.

Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro Specifications in India

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The Phone (4a) on the other hand features Snapdragon 7s Gen 5 SoC.

