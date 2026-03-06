Vivo T5x 5G India Launch Teased

Vivo T5x 5G is likely be priced under Rs 20,000. The footer of the teaser poster released by the brand mentions that this phone will be the fastest under Rs 23,000.

  • Vivo T5x 5G is expected to launch soon in India.
  • The phone is expected to be the successor to the T4x 5G.
  • The Vivo T series is focused for budget consumers, and it packs a lot of value for the users.

vivo t5x 5g india launch teased

Vivo T5x 5G is expected to launch soon in India. The phone is expected to be the successor to the T4x 5G. The Vivo T series is focused for budget consumers, and it packs a lot of value for the users. The complete list of specifications for the upcoming Vivo T5x 5G are unknown, but the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC.




The device is likely be priced under Rs 20,000. The footer of the teaser poster released by the brand mentions that this phone will be the fastest under Rs 23,000. The phone is likely going to pack a 7200mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging (wired).

The Vivo T5x 5G is likely going to run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. We don't expect anything major in the design department, but we surely hope the bezels are even thinner this time around.

We don't have a timeline for the launch yet, but we expect that it could happen in March itself. If not March, then April for sure as the teaser poster's arrival hints at imminent launch.

