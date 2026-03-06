Moto Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Moto Edge 70 Fusion has a large display with 1.5K resolution support, and a super large battery. There's also Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support included in the phone along with dual-stereo speakers.

Highlights

  • Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 70 Fusion 5G in India.
  • The phone will compete in the mid-range and semi-premium segment.
  • There are three memory variants, and the phone has a stylish body/design along with a curved display.

moto edge 70 fusion launched in india

Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 70 Fusion 5G in India. The phone will compete in the mid-range and semi-premium segment. There are three memory variants, and the phone has a stylish body/design along with a curved display. One of the highlights of this phone is that it comes with a super large battery. The battery is 7000mAh in size. Let's quickly go through the price and specifications of the phone.




Moto Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has three memory variants in the country:

  • 8GB + 128GB = Rs 26,999
  • 8GB + 256GB = Rs 29,999
  • 12GB + 256GB = Rs 32,999

Instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 is available for HDFC and Axis Bank credit cards. Along with this, there are no-cost EMI options available for users.

Moto Edge 70 Fusion Specifications in India

Here's the list of full specifications for the Moto Edge 70 Fusion:

  • 6.78-inch 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ certification, 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and 10-bit colour depth and 5200nits peak brightness
  • Massive 7000mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with support for 16 5G bands with Wi-Fi 6E
  • moto ai 2.0
  • 3 OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates
  • IP68 and IP69

