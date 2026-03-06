Moto Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 70 Fusion 5G in India. The phone will compete in the mid-range and semi-premium segment. There are three memory variants, and the phone has a stylish body/design along with a curved display. One of the highlights of this phone is that it comes with a super large battery. The battery is 7000mAh in size. Let's quickly go through the price and specifications of the phone.









Read More - Reliance Jio Voice Only Plans with Service Validity

Moto Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has three memory variants in the country:

8GB + 128GB = Rs 26,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 29,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 32,999

Instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 is available for HDFC and Axis Bank credit cards. Along with this, there are no-cost EMI options available for users.

Read More - Vivo V70 FE 5G is Launching on March 9, 2026

Moto Edge 70 Fusion Specifications in India

Moto Edge 70 Fusion has a large display with 1.5K resolution support, and a super large battery. There's also Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support included in the phone along with dual-stereo speakers.

Here's the list of full specifications for the Moto Edge 70 Fusion:

6.78-inch 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ certification, 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and 10-bit colour depth and 5200nits peak brightness

Massive 7000mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with support for 16 5G bands with Wi-Fi 6E

moto ai 2.0

3 OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates

IP68 and IP69