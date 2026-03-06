Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro launched for the global market recently, including India. The Nothing Phone 4a is offered in four colour options and three storage configurations. The design is the standout thing about this device, along with its software. The new Glyph Bar interface at the back features 63 mini-LEDs and six individually addressable zones. Both the devices in the series have Snapdragon 7 series chips onboard. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the devices.









Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India

Nothing Phone 4a is priced in India in the following variants:

8GB + 128GB = Rs 31,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 34,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 37,999

Customers can opt for a Rs 1,000 bank discount and an additional Rs 6,000 on exchange of a older device.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro is priced in India in the following variants:

8GB + 128GB = Rs 39,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 42,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 45,999

Both phones are going to go on sale in India on March 13, and March 27, respectively, via Flipkart. Phone 4a is available in Blue, Black, Pink and White. The Phone 4a Pro is offered in the following colours - Black, Pink and Silver.

Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Specifications in India

Nothing Phone 4a has the following specifications:

6.78-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits of peak brightness, 2500Hz touch sampling rate, and 2160Hz PWM dimming with Cornin Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 5 SoC with up to 12Gb of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Triple camera setup - 50MP main shooter with OIS, 50MP periscope camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

5400mAh battery with support for 50W wired-fast charging.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro has the following specifications:

6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5000nits peak brightness, 2500Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC built on a 4nm process, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

A triple-camera setup at the rear led by a 50MP Sony LYT-700c sensor and OIS with 50MP telephoto camera with up to 140x Ultra Zoom capabilities and an 8MP ultrawide camera.