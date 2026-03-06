Realme C83 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme C83 5G has launched in India. The phone features a large 6.8-inch display and runs on Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. The phone features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. Let's quickly go over the price and specifications of the phone.









Realme C83 5G Price in India

Realme C83 5G is available in three memory variants in India:

4GB + 64GB = Rs 13,499

4GB + 128GB = Rs 14,499

6GB + 128GB = Rs 17,499

Realme C83 5G will go on sale in India on March 7, at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. It will be available in two colour options - Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green.

Realme C83 5G Specifications in India

Realme C83 5G has the following specifications:

6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen with up to 144Hz of refresh rate and 900nits of peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC built on a 6nm process with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAm and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

Realme C83 5G has a single rear sensor with a 13MP sensor and a 5MP sensor in front for selfies and video calling.

7000mAh Titan Battery with up to 15W wired charging.