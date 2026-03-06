Realme C83 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Realme C83 5G will go on sale in India on March 7, at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. It will be available in two colour options - Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Realme C83 5G has launched in India.
  • The phone features a large 6.8-inch display and runs on Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box.
  • The phone features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

Follow Us

realme c83 5g launched in india price

Realme C83 5G has launched in India. The phone features a large 6.8-inch display and runs on Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. The phone features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. Let's quickly go over the price and specifications of the phone.




Read More - Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme C83 5G Price in India

Realme C83 5G is available in three memory variants in India:

  • 4GB + 64GB = Rs 13,499
  • 4GB + 128GB = Rs 14,499
  • 6GB + 128GB = Rs 17,499

Realme C83 5G will go on sale in India on March 7, at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. It will be available in two colour options - Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green.

Read More - Vivo T5x 5G India Launch Teased

Realme C83 5G Specifications in India

Realme C83 5G has the following specifications:

  • 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen with up to 144Hz of refresh rate and 900nits of peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling rate.
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC built on a 6nm process with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAm and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage.
  • Realme C83 5G has a single rear sensor with a 13MP sensor and a 5MP sensor in front for selfies and video calling.
  • 7000mAh Titan Battery with up to 15W wired charging.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

WIN :

Koi jannat mein ud raha hn

BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call…

Arjun :

Kuch bhi senseless logic laga do politics k liye? Tcs new hain ..time lagega usey upgradtion me...aur rahi baat call…

BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call…

Rohit Kumar :

worst plan , used to be my recharge earlier with 6 gb and 24 gb data but now of no…

Reliance Jio Voice Only Plans with Service Validity

Ameer Aadmi :

Donot be suprised if after few years we get reports of 4G Scam by BJP and current Govt. They are…

BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call…

manishsaharan57@gmail.com :

Airtel is doing it in rural sites in rajasthan

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments