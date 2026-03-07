Bharti Airtel Voice Only Prepaid Plans with Service Validity

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel Rs 1849 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS. This plan has a service validity of 365 days. There are even add-on benefits bundled for the customers which include access to Adobe Express Premium.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Just like its fierce competitor Reliance Jio, even Bharti Airtel offers prepaid plans with only voice calling benefits.
  • These plans are made for people who don't want data benefits.
  • Data is expensive for many in the country, and it is getting more and more expensive every two years in India.

Follow Us

bharti airtel voice only prepaid plans with

Just like its fierce competitor Reliance Jio, even Bharti Airtel offers prepaid plans with only voice calling benefits. These plans are made for people who don't want data benefits. Data is expensive for many in the country, and it is getting more and more expensive every two years in India. The telecom regulatory saw this problem and directed the telcos to include plans that come with only voice calling benefits and service validity. This eliminates the data bundling, and is great for people who don't want data. So you pay for only what you want. In fact, whenever you need data, Airtel will allow you to recharge with data vouchers on top of these.




Read More - Vivo T5x 5G India Launch Teased

Bharti Airtel Rs 1849 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 1849 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS. This plan has a service validity of 365 days. There are even add-on benefits bundled for the customers which include access to Adobe Express Premium for 12 months and this is worth Rs 4,000 for a complete year. Then there's free Hellotunes as well. Of course, you can recharge with data vouchers on top of this plan whenever you need to consume data.

Read More - Moto Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Bharti Airtel Rs 469 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 469 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 900 SMS. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 84 days. The additional benefits of these plans are Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000 for one complete year and free Hellotunes. This plan will also allow users to recharge with data vouchers whenever they want. The Rs 469 plan is better for people who have a tighter budget or just want to test the network experience with Airtel before making a long-term commitment.

These two plans are available in all the licensed service areas (LSAs) of the country.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Not everyone in India is on IT cell pay & Everyone has their own opinion. More than 2.5 lakh crore…

BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call…

rahul_yadav :

Check BSNL website for Coverage Map of Maharashtra.

BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call…

rahul_yadav :

Do Manual Network search and select MTNL Network. If you unable latch on MTNL Network try it on different location.…

BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call…

Sujata :

And VI will be doing it in urban sites :) Anyways, VI is an avid follower of airtel.

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Shaji Pappan :

Anyways no issues with B1 nokia sites, I will switch to other thejas bands like B41 , 28 and update...

BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments