Bharti Airtel Voice Only Prepaid Plans with Service Validity

Just like its fierce competitor Reliance Jio, even Bharti Airtel offers prepaid plans with only voice calling benefits. These plans are made for people who don't want data benefits. Data is expensive for many in the country, and it is getting more and more expensive every two years in India. The telecom regulatory saw this problem and directed the telcos to include plans that come with only voice calling benefits and service validity. This eliminates the data bundling, and is great for people who don't want data. So you pay for only what you want. In fact, whenever you need data, Airtel will allow you to recharge with data vouchers on top of these.









Bharti Airtel Rs 1849 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 1849 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS. This plan has a service validity of 365 days. There are even add-on benefits bundled for the customers which include access to Adobe Express Premium for 12 months and this is worth Rs 4,000 for a complete year. Then there's free Hellotunes as well. Of course, you can recharge with data vouchers on top of this plan whenever you need to consume data.

Bharti Airtel Rs 469 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 469 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 900 SMS. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 84 days. The additional benefits of these plans are Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000 for one complete year and free Hellotunes. This plan will also allow users to recharge with data vouchers whenever they want. The Rs 469 plan is better for people who have a tighter budget or just want to test the network experience with Airtel before making a long-term commitment.

These two plans are available in all the licensed service areas (LSAs) of the country.