YouTube Premium Lite Gets Two New Free Features

YouTube Premium Lite is one of the most affordable subscriptions available for users out there. YouTube Premium Lite was introduced last year by Google, and it costs Rs 89 only. It is a pocket friendly plan meant for users to enjoy the YouTube experience without any ads. Now two more features are added to the platform. Now the tech giant is adding background play also to this subscription. This wasn't there earlier. Along with this, now users will also be able to download YouTube videos.









These features aren't rolled out yet, but they will be in the near future. If you want more benefits, you can get the YouTube Premium subscription. The Premium subscription gets ad-free YouTube access, YouTube Music Premium, downloads, and background play.

This subscription costs Rs 149 per month, which is cheaper than what you have to pay for many platforms. Spotify, for instance, is more expensive. For 12 months, you can get an even better deal by paying Rs 1,490 and enjoy all the benefits of YouTube Premium. You can purchase it directly from the platform of YouTube.