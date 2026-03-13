Reliance Jio is offering a range of connectivity solutions for businesses through its JioBusiness portfolio. One of the options available for small offices is the Jio Business Broadband Max 801 plan, which offers 100 Mbps internet speed along with 1200GB monthly data and bundled workplace tools.

The plan is positioned for small teams and emerging businesses that require reliable broadband connectivity along with basic digital tools for day-to-day operations.









Jio Business Broadband Max 801 Plan: Key Details

Speed: 100 Mbps

Monthly Data: 1200GB

Speed Post FUP: 1 Mbps

JioAttendance Licenses: 5

JioMeet Licenses: 1

JioGate Subscription: 1

Static IP: Not Included

High Speed Internet with Data Allowance

Under the Max 801 plan, users get internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps for office use. The plan includes a monthly data allowance of 1200GB, which can support typical business activities such as video meetings, cloud access, document sharing and everyday internet usage.

Once the data limit is reached, the connection continues to remain active but the speed is reduced to 1 Mbps as per the Fair Usage Policy (FUP). This ensures that businesses continue to stay connected even after exhausting their primary monthly data quota.

However, the plan does not include a static IP address by default. Businesses that require a static IP for hosting servers or advanced networking requirements may need to opt for it separately if available.

Designed for Small Teams and Offices

Reliance Jio has positioned this plan for businesses operating with small teams that need stable internet connectivity for routine office work. With speeds of 100 Mbps, the connection can support multiple devices working simultaneously within a workplace environment for offices that rely on video conferencing, file sharing, cloud platforms and collaboration tools, the available bandwidth can comfortably support regular digital workloads not only that the 1200GB monthly data allowance also enables teams to run high bandwidth applications such as video conferencing platforms without quickly exhausting their monthly data limits.

Business Productivity Tools Included

A notable aspect of Jio’s business broadband offerings is the inclusion of workplace productivity tools along with internet connectivity with the Max 801 plan, users receive access to several bundled services. The plan includes five licenses for JioAttendance, which allows businesses to manage employee attendance remotely. This can be useful for organisations that have distributed teams or field staff.

In addition, the plan also provides one license for JioMeet, Jio’s video conferencing platform that enables secure online meetings and virtual collaboration businesses also receive one subscription of JioGate, another digital service aimed at improving workplace management and productivity.

By bundling these tools with broadband connectivity, Jio is offering businesses a basic digital workspace solution alongside internet access.

Jio Expanding its Business Connectivity Portfolio

JioBusiness broadband plans are part of Reliance Jio’s broader push into the enterprise and SME connectivity segment instead of offering only internet services, the company is increasingly focusing on delivering bundled solutions that combine connectivity with workplace communication and management tools.

Plans like the Jio Business Broadband Max 801 plan are targeted at small and medium businesses that are gradually adopting digital platforms for communication, collaboration and operational management.

With integrated services such as JioMeet and JioAttendance included in the package, businesses can access essential workplace tools without relying on multiple third-party platforms.