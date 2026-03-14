Bharti Airtel offers a range of postpaid plans in India under its Infinity Postpaid portfolio, designed for both individual users and families who want multiple mobile connections under a single monthly bill.

Unlike prepaid plans that require frequent recharges, postpaid plans allow subscribers to continue using services and pay the bill at the end of the billing cycle. Airtel bundles unlimited voice calls, large monthly data allowances and a range of digital services including OTT subscriptions, cloud storage and security features with its postpaid plans.









Airtel’s current postpaid lineup starts at Rs 449 per month and goes up to Rs 1749 per month, with higher-tier plans supporting multiple SIM connections for families.

These Airtel postpaid plans include benefits such as OTT subscriptions, cloud storage, family add-on SIM options and large monthly data allowances.

Last Updated: March 2026.

Below is a quick comparison of Airtel’s current postpaid plans available in India.

Airtel Postpaid Plans Comparison (March 2026)

Plan Monthly Price SIM Connections Monthly Data Infinity 449 Rs 449 1 SIM 300GB Infinity 549 Rs 549 1 SIM 300GB Infinity 699 Rs 699 2 SIMs 330GB Infinity 999 Rs 999 3 SIMs 360GB Infinity 1199 Rs 1199 4 SIMs 390GB Infinity 1399 Rs 1399 4 SIMs 390GB Infinity 1749 Rs 1749 5 SIMs 420GB

All Airtel postpaid plans include unlimited voice calls across India including roaming and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 449 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 449 plan is Airtel’s entry-level postpaid offering designed for individual users.

Key benefits include:

1 SIM connection

300GB monthly data

Unlimited calls (local, STD and roaming)

100 SMS per day

Google One 100GB cloud storage

Airtel Xstream Play Premium

JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months

Adobe Express Premium for 12 months

Fraud detection and spam alerts

Free Hello Tunes

Blue Ribbon Bag

This plan is suitable for users who want an affordable postpaid option with bundled digital services.

Airtel Rs 549 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 549 plan offers additional entertainment benefits while keeping the same data allowance.

Benefits include:

1 SIM connection

300GB monthly data

Unlimited voice calls across India

Amazon Prime subscription for 6 months

Google One 100GB cloud storage

Airtel Xstream Play Premium

JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year

Adobe Express Premium for 12 months

Fraud detection and spam alerts

Free Hello Tunes

Airtel Rs 699 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 699 plan introduces family add-on capability.

Key benefits include:

2 SIM connections

330GB monthly data

Unlimited voice calls across India

Amazon Prime for 6 months

Google One cloud storage

JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year

Airtel Xstream Play Premium

Adobe Express Premium for 12 months

Fraud detection and spam alerts

This plan is suitable for couples or small families who want two connections under a single monthly bill.

Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 999 plan supports up to three SIM connections and includes additional entertainment subscriptions.

Benefits include:

3 SIM connections

360GB monthly data

Unlimited voice calls across India

Amazon Prime for 6 months

Apple TV

Apple Music

Google One 100GB cloud storage

JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year

Airtel Xstream Play Premium

Adobe Express Premium

Airtel Rs 1199 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 1199 plan supports larger families with up to four SIM connections.

Benefits include:

4 SIM connections

390GB monthly data

Unlimited voice calls across India

Amazon Prime for 6 months

Apple TV

Apple Music

Google One 100GB cloud storage

JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year

Airtel Xstream Play Premium

Adobe Express Premium

Airtel Rs 1399 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 1399 plan adds Netflix Basic subscription along with other digital services.

Benefits include:

4 SIM connections

390GB monthly data

Unlimited voice calls across India

Netflix Basic subscription

Amazon Prime for 6 months

Apple TV

Apple Music

Google One 100GB cloud storage

JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year

Airtel Xstream Play Premium

Adobe Express Premium

Airtel Rs 1749 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 1749 plan is Airtel’s premium Infinity family postpaid offering.

Benefits include:

5 SIM connections

420GB monthly data

Unlimited voice calls across India

Netflix Standard subscription

Amazon Prime for 6 months

Apple TV

Apple Music

Google One 100GB cloud storage

JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year

Airtel Xstream Play Premium

Adobe Express Premium

This plan is suitable for large families that want multiple mobile connections along with premium entertainment subscriptions.

Also Read:Airtel Deploys 20,000 Employees Across India for Customer Day 2026 to Understand User Experience

Additional Benefits With Airtel Postpaid Plans

Apart from connectivity, Airtel includes several additional services with its postpaid plans.

Airtel Xstream Play Premium

Most Airtel postpaid plans include access to Airtel Xstream Play, which aggregates content from multiple OTT platforms.

Cloud Storage

Several plans offer 100GB Google One storage, allowing users to back up photos and files securely.

Spam and Fraud Protection

Airtel also includes fraud detection and spam alerts, helping users avoid scam calls and suspicious activity.

Family Billing

Family postpaid plans allow multiple SIM connections under one account, making billing easier and often more cost-effective compared with maintaining separate prepaid connections.

Also Read:Airtel 5G Delivers 257 Mbps on a Train Moving at 100+ kmph, Showing Strong Mobility Performance

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Airtel postpaid plan is best?

The Rs 999 and Rs 1199 plans are among the most popular because they support multiple SIM connections and include OTT benefits.

Does Airtel postpaid include Netflix?

Yes. The Rs 1399 plan includes Netflix Basic, while the Rs 1749 plan includes Netflix Standard.

What is the cheapest Airtel postpaid plan?

The Rs 449 plan is Airtel’s entry-level postpaid offering.

Do Airtel postpaid plans support family connections?

Yes. Higher-tier Airtel postpaid plans allow multiple SIM connections under a single monthly billing account.