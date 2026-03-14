Airtel Postpaid Plans 2026 Detailed: Full Price List, Data Benefits, Family SIM Options and OTT Offers

Reported by Tarun P K 0

Bharti Airtel offers several postpaid plans in India starting from Rs 449 and going up to Rs 1749. These Infinity postpaid plans include unlimited voice calls, large monthly data allowances, OTT subscriptions such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, and family SIM add-on options. Users can choose plans depending on their data usage and number of connections required.

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Highlights

  • Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 449 and go up to Rs 1749 per month
  • All plans include unlimited voice calls across India and 100 SMS per day
  • Data benefits range from 300GB to 420GB per month

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Airtel Postpaid Plans March 2026Bharti Airtel offers a range of postpaid plans in India under its Infinity Postpaid portfolio, designed for both individual users and families who want multiple mobile connections under a single monthly bill.

Unlike prepaid plans that require frequent recharges, postpaid plans allow subscribers to continue using services and pay the bill at the end of the billing cycle. Airtel bundles unlimited voice calls, large monthly data allowances and a range of digital services including OTT subscriptions, cloud storage and security features with its postpaid plans.




Airtel’s current postpaid lineup starts at Rs 449 per month and goes up to Rs 1749 per month, with higher-tier plans supporting multiple SIM connections for families.

These Airtel postpaid plans include benefits such as OTT subscriptions, cloud storage, family add-on SIM options and large monthly data allowances.

Last Updated: March 2026.
Below is a quick comparison of Airtel’s current postpaid plans available in India.

Airtel Postpaid Plans Comparison (March 2026)

PlanMonthly PriceSIM ConnectionsMonthly Data
Infinity 449Rs 4491 SIM300GB
Infinity 549Rs 5491 SIM300GB
Infinity 699Rs 6992 SIMs330GB
Infinity 999Rs 9993 SIMs360GB
Infinity 1199Rs 11994 SIMs390GB
Infinity 1399Rs 13994 SIMs390GB
Infinity 1749Rs 17495 SIMs420GB

All Airtel postpaid plans include unlimited voice calls across India including roaming and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 449 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 449 plan is Airtel’s entry-level postpaid offering designed for individual users.

Key benefits include:

  • 1 SIM connection
  • 300GB monthly data
  • Unlimited calls (local, STD and roaming)
  • 100 SMS per day
  • Google One 100GB cloud storage
  • Airtel Xstream Play Premium
  • JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months
  • Adobe Express Premium for 12 months
  • Fraud detection and spam alerts
  • Free Hello Tunes
  • Blue Ribbon Bag

This plan is suitable for users who want an affordable postpaid option with bundled digital services.

Airtel Rs 549 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 549 plan offers additional entertainment benefits while keeping the same data allowance.

Benefits include:

  • 1 SIM connection
  • 300GB monthly data
  • Unlimited voice calls across India
  • Amazon Prime subscription for 6 months
  • Google One 100GB cloud storage
  • Airtel Xstream Play Premium
  • JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
  • Adobe Express Premium for 12 months
  • Fraud detection and spam alerts
  • Free Hello Tunes

Airtel Rs 699 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 699 plan introduces family add-on capability.

Key benefits include:

  • 2 SIM connections
  • 330GB monthly data
  • Unlimited voice calls across India
  • Amazon Prime for 6 months
  • Google One cloud storage
  • JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
  • Airtel Xstream Play Premium
  • Adobe Express Premium for 12 months
  • Fraud detection and spam alerts

This plan is suitable for couples or small families who want two connections under a single monthly bill.

Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 999 plan supports up to three SIM connections and includes additional entertainment subscriptions.

Benefits include:

  • 3 SIM connections
  • 360GB monthly data
  • Unlimited voice calls across India
  • Amazon Prime for 6 months
  • Apple TV
  • Apple Music
  • Google One 100GB cloud storage
  • JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
  • Airtel Xstream Play Premium
  • Adobe Express Premium

Airtel Rs 1199 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 1199 plan supports larger families with up to four SIM connections.

Benefits include:

  • 4 SIM connections
  • 390GB monthly data
  • Unlimited voice calls across India
  • Amazon Prime for 6 months
  • Apple TV
  • Apple Music
  • Google One 100GB cloud storage
  • JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
  • Airtel Xstream Play Premium
  • Adobe Express Premium

Airtel Rs 1399 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 1399 plan adds Netflix Basic subscription along with other digital services.

Benefits include:

  • 4 SIM connections
  • 390GB monthly data
  • Unlimited voice calls across India
  • Netflix Basic subscription
  • Amazon Prime for 6 months
  • Apple TV
  • Apple Music
  • Google One 100GB cloud storage
  • JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
  • Airtel Xstream Play Premium
  • Adobe Express Premium

Airtel Rs 1749 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 1749 plan is Airtel’s premium Infinity family postpaid offering.

Benefits include:

  • 5 SIM connections
  • 420GB monthly data
  • Unlimited voice calls across India
  • Netflix Standard subscription
  • Amazon Prime for 6 months
  • Apple TV
  • Apple Music
  • Google One 100GB cloud storage
  • JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
  • Airtel Xstream Play Premium
  • Adobe Express Premium

This plan is suitable for large families that want multiple mobile connections along with premium entertainment subscriptions.

Also Read:Airtel Deploys 20,000 Employees Across India for Customer Day 2026 to Understand User Experience

Additional Benefits With Airtel Postpaid Plans

Apart from connectivity, Airtel includes several additional services with its postpaid plans.

Airtel Xstream Play Premium

Most Airtel postpaid plans include access to Airtel Xstream Play, which aggregates content from multiple OTT platforms.

Cloud Storage

Several plans offer 100GB Google One storage, allowing users to back up photos and files securely.

Spam and Fraud Protection

Airtel also includes fraud detection and spam alerts, helping users avoid scam calls and suspicious activity.

Family Billing

Family postpaid plans allow multiple SIM connections under one account, making billing easier and often more cost-effective compared with maintaining separate prepaid connections.

Also Read:Airtel 5G Delivers 257 Mbps on a Train Moving at 100+ kmph, Showing Strong Mobility Performance

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Airtel postpaid plan is best?

The Rs 999 and Rs 1199 plans are among the most popular because they support multiple SIM connections and include OTT benefits.

Does Airtel postpaid include Netflix?

Yes. The Rs 1399 plan includes Netflix Basic, while the Rs 1749 plan includes Netflix Standard.

What is the cheapest Airtel postpaid plan?

The Rs 449 plan is Airtel’s entry-level postpaid offering.

Do Airtel postpaid plans support family connections?

Yes. Higher-tier Airtel postpaid plans allow multiple SIM connections under a single monthly billing account.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Founder, Editor-in-Chief

Tarun PK is the founder of TelecomTalk, delivering trusted telecom news since 2008 with focus on networks, broadband and innovation.

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