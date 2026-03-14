Bharti Airtel offers a range of postpaid plans in India under its Infinity Postpaid portfolio, designed for both individual users and families who want multiple mobile connections under a single monthly bill.
Unlike prepaid plans that require frequent recharges, postpaid plans allow subscribers to continue using services and pay the bill at the end of the billing cycle. Airtel bundles unlimited voice calls, large monthly data allowances and a range of digital services including OTT subscriptions, cloud storage and security features with its postpaid plans.
Airtel’s current postpaid lineup starts at Rs 449 per month and goes up to Rs 1749 per month, with higher-tier plans supporting multiple SIM connections for families.
These Airtel postpaid plans include benefits such as OTT subscriptions, cloud storage, family add-on SIM options and large monthly data allowances.
Last Updated: March 2026.
Below is a quick comparison of Airtel’s current postpaid plans available in India.
Airtel Postpaid Plans Comparison (March 2026)
|Plan
|Monthly Price
|SIM Connections
|Monthly Data
|Infinity 449
|Rs 449
|1 SIM
|300GB
|Infinity 549
|Rs 549
|1 SIM
|300GB
|Infinity 699
|Rs 699
|2 SIMs
|330GB
|Infinity 999
|Rs 999
|3 SIMs
|360GB
|Infinity 1199
|Rs 1199
|4 SIMs
|390GB
|Infinity 1399
|Rs 1399
|4 SIMs
|390GB
|Infinity 1749
|Rs 1749
|5 SIMs
|420GB
All Airtel postpaid plans include unlimited voice calls across India including roaming and 100 SMS per day.
Airtel Rs 449 Postpaid Plan
The Rs 449 plan is Airtel’s entry-level postpaid offering designed for individual users.
Key benefits include:
- 1 SIM connection
- 300GB monthly data
- Unlimited calls (local, STD and roaming)
- 100 SMS per day
- Google One 100GB cloud storage
- Airtel Xstream Play Premium
- JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months
- Adobe Express Premium for 12 months
- Fraud detection and spam alerts
- Free Hello Tunes
- Blue Ribbon Bag
This plan is suitable for users who want an affordable postpaid option with bundled digital services.
Airtel Rs 549 Postpaid Plan
The Rs 549 plan offers additional entertainment benefits while keeping the same data allowance.
Benefits include:
- 1 SIM connection
- 300GB monthly data
- Unlimited voice calls across India
- Amazon Prime subscription for 6 months
- Google One 100GB cloud storage
- Airtel Xstream Play Premium
- JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
- Adobe Express Premium for 12 months
- Fraud detection and spam alerts
- Free Hello Tunes
Airtel Rs 699 Postpaid Plan
The Rs 699 plan introduces family add-on capability.
Key benefits include:
- 2 SIM connections
- 330GB monthly data
- Unlimited voice calls across India
- Amazon Prime for 6 months
- Google One cloud storage
- JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
- Airtel Xstream Play Premium
- Adobe Express Premium for 12 months
- Fraud detection and spam alerts
This plan is suitable for couples or small families who want two connections under a single monthly bill.
Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan
The Rs 999 plan supports up to three SIM connections and includes additional entertainment subscriptions.
Benefits include:
- 3 SIM connections
- 360GB monthly data
- Unlimited voice calls across India
- Amazon Prime for 6 months
- Apple TV
- Apple Music
- Google One 100GB cloud storage
- JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
- Airtel Xstream Play Premium
- Adobe Express Premium
Airtel Rs 1199 Postpaid Plan
The Rs 1199 plan supports larger families with up to four SIM connections.
Benefits include:
- 4 SIM connections
- 390GB monthly data
- Unlimited voice calls across India
- Amazon Prime for 6 months
- Apple TV
- Apple Music
- Google One 100GB cloud storage
- JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
- Airtel Xstream Play Premium
- Adobe Express Premium
Airtel Rs 1399 Postpaid Plan
The Rs 1399 plan adds Netflix Basic subscription along with other digital services.
Benefits include:
- 4 SIM connections
- 390GB monthly data
- Unlimited voice calls across India
- Netflix Basic subscription
- Amazon Prime for 6 months
- Apple TV
- Apple Music
- Google One 100GB cloud storage
- JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
- Airtel Xstream Play Premium
- Adobe Express Premium
Airtel Rs 1749 Postpaid Plan
The Rs 1749 plan is Airtel’s premium Infinity family postpaid offering.
Benefits include:
- 5 SIM connections
- 420GB monthly data
- Unlimited voice calls across India
- Netflix Standard subscription
- Amazon Prime for 6 months
- Apple TV
- Apple Music
- Google One 100GB cloud storage
- JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
- Airtel Xstream Play Premium
- Adobe Express Premium
This plan is suitable for large families that want multiple mobile connections along with premium entertainment subscriptions.
Also Read:Airtel Deploys 20,000 Employees Across India for Customer Day 2026 to Understand User Experience
Additional Benefits With Airtel Postpaid Plans
Apart from connectivity, Airtel includes several additional services with its postpaid plans.
Airtel Xstream Play Premium
Most Airtel postpaid plans include access to Airtel Xstream Play, which aggregates content from multiple OTT platforms.
Cloud Storage
Several plans offer 100GB Google One storage, allowing users to back up photos and files securely.
Spam and Fraud Protection
Airtel also includes fraud detection and spam alerts, helping users avoid scam calls and suspicious activity.
Family Billing
Family postpaid plans allow multiple SIM connections under one account, making billing easier and often more cost-effective compared with maintaining separate prepaid connections.
Also Read:Airtel 5G Delivers 257 Mbps on a Train Moving at 100+ kmph, Showing Strong Mobility Performance
Frequently Asked Questions
Which Airtel postpaid plan is best?
The Rs 999 and Rs 1199 plans are among the most popular because they support multiple SIM connections and include OTT benefits.
Does Airtel postpaid include Netflix?
Yes. The Rs 1399 plan includes Netflix Basic, while the Rs 1749 plan includes Netflix Standard.
What is the cheapest Airtel postpaid plan?
The Rs 449 plan is Airtel’s entry-level postpaid offering.
Do Airtel postpaid plans support family connections?
Yes. Higher-tier Airtel postpaid plans allow multiple SIM connections under a single monthly billing account.