Reliance Jio Mobile Plan Which Costs More than Rs 1500 Per Month

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Reliance Jio mobile postpaid plan we are talking about costs Rs 1549. The Rs 1549 plan comes with plenty of benefits and that includes OTT (over-the-top) benefits such as Netflix (Mobile), Amazon Prime Lite, and more.

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Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is known for its affordability across different service segments.
  • The company has the largest mobile customer base in the country, and today we will be looking at one of its plans which costs more than Rs 1500 per month.
  • If you haven't figured it out yet, the Jio plan we are talking about is a postpaid plan.

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reliance jio mobile plan which costs more

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is known for its affordability across different service segments. The company has the largest mobile customer base in the country, and today we will be looking at one of its plans which costs more than Rs 1500 per month. If you haven't figured it out yet, the Jio plan we are talking about is a postpaid plan. Postpaid services are people who have a high paying capacity and don't want to worry about recharging every month.




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The Reliance Jio mobile postpaid plan we are talking about costs Rs 1549. The Rs 1549 plan comes with plenty of benefits and that includes OTT (over-the-top) benefits such as Netflix (Mobile), Amazon Prime Lite, and more. Let's take a look at the postpaid plan here.

Reliance Jio Rs 1549 Postpaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 1549 postpaid plan comes with 300GB of data (4G). There's also more data with 5G. Jio promises unlimited 5G to the consumers, and with Jio, unlimited is unlimited. Let's take a look at the entire benefits of the Rs 1549 plan from Jio.

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Jio Rs 1549 Postpaid Plan Complete Benefits:

  • Unlimited voice calling
  • 300GB of data with up to 500GB data rollover (post 300GB of data, user will need to pay Rs 10 per GB)
  • 100 SMS/day
  • JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription for 3 months
  • JioAICloud comes with 50GB of free storage
  • Google Gemini AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100
  • Netflix Mobile and Amazon Prime Lite
  • International Roaming benefits if you are in USA and UAE

This is the most expensive postpaid plan from Reliance Jio at the present time. The second most expensive postpaid plan from Jio costs Rs 749 and comes with 100GB of data and this plan also comes with additional SIM cards for the users.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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