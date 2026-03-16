India Post to Launch 24 Speed Post for Next-Day Guaranteed Delivery



The Department of Posts will launch a new premium express service, 24 Speed Post, on March 17, 2026, offering next-day guaranteed delivery for urgent and time-sensitive consignments. The service will be formally unveiled at the Rangbhawan Auditorium at 12:30 pm, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Communications dated March 16, 2026.

Initial Rollout Across Six Cities

The launch will be led by Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications, along with Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, in the presence of senior officials of the department.









The new service aims to provide faster and more reliable delivery for critical consignments. In its initial phase, the facility will be available across six major cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad — before being expanded further.

Assured Delivery Timelines

Alongside this initiative, India Post will also introduce 24 and 48 Speed Post services with assured delivery timelines of D+1 and D+2, respectively. The services will be supported by dedicated processing windows and priority air transmission to ensure timely delivery.

Enhanced Customer Features

Customers will benefit from several new features, including OTP-based secure delivery, end-to-end tracking with SMS alerts, and a Buy Now Pay Later facility for business clients. The services will also offer free pickup for bulk bookings, API integration and centralised billing for corporate users, as well as a money-back guarantee in case of delivery delays.

The initiative is expected to strengthen India Post’s premium express delivery network and enhance its competitiveness in the fast-growing logistics and e-commerce segment.