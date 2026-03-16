MacBook Neo is the Most Repairable Laptop from Apple in Years

MacBook Neo was recently launched globablly by Apple. The company launched many devices during the time and the best thing about this was the affordability factor. MacBook Neo starts in India for Rs 69,900 for the 256GB storage variant. It is powered by the A18 Pro chip. It is available in four colours - Blush (Pink), Silver, Citrus, and Indigo. There's also a 512GB variant for Rs 79,900. The 512GB variant also has a Touch ID on the Magic Keyboard. The Touch ID is missing on the 256GB variant.









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According to a recent analysis from iFixit, Apple's MacBook Neo is one of the most repairable laptops launched by the brand since 2014. The report from iFixit showed that Apple has used screws to attach the computer's batteries and keyboard with the MacBook Neo instead of the glue or rivets as it has traditionally been using for a long time. This makes it easy to swap out parts such as device's camera and fingerprint sensor.

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Apple's MacBook Neo focuses on providing value to the consumers, while retaining the margins for the company. It is still an expensive product to buy, but now it is the entry-level MacBook globally. Compared to this, the new MacBook Air M5 costs Rs 1,19,900 for the base variant, which is Rs 50,000 more expensive than the MacBook Neo.