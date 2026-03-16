OnePlus Nord 6 BIS Certified, Could Feature 9000mAh Battery

OnePlus Nord 6 is going to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 5. The company will first launch it in China, and then in India. Now the phone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS certification means that the phone will launch soon in India. The company is expected to launch it in the first quarter of FY27 (April - June 2026) in India, and thus, the China launch could be in the near future.









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According to online reports, the company is planning to launch the Nord 6 in April 2026 in India. The BIS certification shows two things that could come with the Nord 6 in India - a big battery and a high-refresh rate display.

We saw OnePlus Nord 5 introducing the 144Hz refresh rate display on OnePlus devices. Now the same is expected to be packed for the OnePlus Nord 6 as well. Along with this, OnePlus Nord 6 could come with a 9000mAh battery and have support for 100W fast-charging. The OnePlus Nord CE 6, another phone in the series could come with a 16MP front camera and a 50MP main camera sensor in the back paired with a 2MP secondary sensor.

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We could also see dual-speakers on the phone and IP68/69 certifications for dust and water resistance.