Lava Bold 2 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lava Bold 2 5G has launched in India. This is a new budget phone from the company and what's cool is that it has support for 5G. The first generation Lava Bold 5G was launched in April 2025. So this new device comes after a year and it will be available inn two colour options. There is only a single RAM and memory variant available of the phone. It will run on Android 15 out of the box and what's cool with Lava is that it offers a very clean software experience to the users. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









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Lava Bold 2 5G Price in India

Lava Bold 2 5G is available in a single memory variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 13,999. There's also a Rs 1,000 discount coupon offered to the customers available through all the payment methods for a limited time. The device will be available from March 19, 2026, at 12 PM IST. It will be available on Amazon India and the two colour variants of the device are Feather White and Midnight Black.

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Lava Bold 2 5G Specifications in India

Lava Bold 2 5G has a large AMOLED display and it has a MediaTek Dimensity chip series. There's LPDDR5 RAM in the device and a 5000mAh battery. Let's look at the complete specifications.

6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate screen

IP64 rating

MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

50MP primary rear camera sensor with an unspecified secondary shooter with an 8MP selfie and video calling sensor

5000mAh battery with 33W wired fast-charging

The device will soon be available for the customers in India.