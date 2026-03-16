Airtel Offers this Perfect Netflix Bundled Family Plan to Users

Bharti Airtel offers customers the perfect Netflix bundled family plan. This Netflix bundled family plan is actually a mobile postpaid plan offered by the telco. The plan we are talking about costs Rs 1399 per month. The GST will be added further on the final billing. The Rs 1399 plan comes with access to a total of four SIM cards. The good thing about Airtel is that it is offering users unlimited data to the consumers. Note that unlimited data here is not truly unlimited, it actually has FUP (fair usage policy) limits. Let's take a look at the plan in details.









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Bharti Airtel Rs 1399 Postpaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 1399 offers the following benefits:

Unlimited voice calling (local and STD roaming)

300GB of FUP data and 30GB of add-on data with each add-on SIM card

4 SIM cards, where one is a primary SIM and three are additional SIM cards

Unlimited data is capped at 300GB every 30 days

There are many OTT benefits such as: Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime for six months, Google One (100GB of cloud storage), Apple TV, Apple Music, JioHotstar Mobile subscription for one year, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, fraud detection and spam alerts, free hellotunes, and Blue Ribbon Bag

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With this plan, customers can upgrade to Netflix Standard by paying a fee of Rs 300 per month and then Netflix Premium by paying a fee of Rs 450 per month. Note that the customers can add a maximum of nine add-on connections (including free and paid as per plan construct). The paid add-on connections will be charged at Rs 349 per connection. While this is an expensive plan, users still get a lot of value with this offering from Airtel.