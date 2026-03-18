Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition Just Launched in India

Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike special edition have just launched in India. This is a collaboration between Beats and Nike. Beats is one of the leading audio products maker globally, and Nike is a sports and apparells brand with a focus on empowering athletes. This new variant from Beats comes with some design changes. These are made specially for people who wear earphones while working out or running.









But they are not cheap. Let's take a look at the price quickly.

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Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition Price in India

Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition will soon be available in India for Rs 29,900. The Beats has a 'b' logo on all of its products and in this particular product, one of the bearbuds features a b logo from Beats while the other one has a swoosh from Nike.

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The Powerbeats Pro 2 are equipped with dual-element dynamic diaphragm transducers and are powered by Apple's H2 chip. The same cheap is also in the latest generation AirPods Pro 3 along with some other famous Apple audio products such as AirPods Max 2 which recently launched after a wait of five years.