Vantage Towers Strengthens Rural Network Resilience with PowerX AI Platform

Reported by Tarun P K 0

Vantage Towers partners with PowerX to deploy AI-led monitoring across 220 rural sites, enabling real-time visibility, improved resilience and data-driven energy optimisation.

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Highlights

  • Vantage Towers partners with PowerX to digitise 220 rural telecom sites
  • Deployment focuses on off-grid and weak-grid infrastructure
  • AI platform enables real-time telemetry and monitoring

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vantage towers rural network powerx ai platformVantage Towers has partnered with PowerX Technology to deploy intelligent monitoring across 220 rural sites, bringing real-time visibility and a more data-driven approach to energy management. The sites, most of which operate off-grid, will now be equipped with PowerX’s AI platform to replace manual diesel oversight with continuous telemetry and monitoring.

The initiative marks a step forward in improving operational resilience across Vantage Towers’ off-grid portfolio. By introducing real-time data visibility, the company aims to strengthen uptime and ensure better control over energy systems at these remote locations.




Real-Time Monitoring Replaces Manual Oversight

Traditionally, many of these sites relied on manual processes to oversee diesel usage and overall performance. With the integration of PowerX’s platform, Vantage Towers now gains access to dependable, real-time telemetry across its rural infrastructure.

Also Read: AI Comes To Tower Field Operations With PowerX Maintenance Launch

This transition allows for better visibility into site operations and enables faster, more informed decision-making. The move also establishes a consistent monitoring framework across the portfolio, reducing reliance on manual intervention.

Batteries Integrated into Hybrid Energy Strategy

The deployment also introduces a shift in how battery systems are used. Earlier treated mainly as emergency backup assets, batteries are now being positioned as active components within a hybridised power strategy.

With PowerX’s platform, these battery assets can be integrated into the broader energy system, helping reduce diesel consumption and improve efficiency. While the current phase focuses on foundational monitoring, it sets the stage for more advanced optimisation over time.

Learning from Recent Grid Instability

The project follows recent instances of grid instability and heat-driven blackouts, which highlighted the vulnerabilities of off-grid and weak-grid infrastructure. These events accelerated the need to strengthen monitoring and improve resilience across such sites.

By digitalising its portfolio, Vantage Towers is taking steps to ensure continued uptime even during extreme weather conditions or grid outages.

Data to Guide Future CapEx Decisions

As part of the deployment, PowerX is also profiling and conditioning battery assets to generate detailed performance and autonomy data across the network. These insights will be used to guide future capital expenditure decisions.

The data will help identify underperforming generators and batteries, right-size new power equipment and direct investments toward sites where improvements can deliver the most impact.

Toward a Data-Driven Operating Model

Jean-Claude Geha, Group CTO and Managing Director Germany at Vantage Towers, said the partnership represents a shift toward a more intelligent and data-led operating model. He noted that embedding real-time intelligence across these sites is laying the foundation for a more resilient and adaptive energy network.

Andrew Schafer, CEO of PowerX, added that AI optimisation depends on having the right data and a dependable operational baseline. He said that with the foundational elements now in place, the focus can move toward improving fuel efficiency, enabling hybrid power strategies and supporting long-term planning.

The project reflects a broader move toward digital, data-driven infrastructure, where resilience and efficiency improvements are built into operations rather than addressed reactively.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Founder, Editor-in-Chief

Tarun PK is the founder of TelecomTalk, delivering trusted telecom news since 2008 with focus on networks, broadband and innovation.

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