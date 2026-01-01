AI Comes To Tower Field Operations With PowerX Maintenance Launch

Tower maintenance has long depended on manual coordination, spreadsheets and fragmented tools. Dispatch teams juggle priorities with limited visibility. Technicians often reach sites without the right parts or diagnostics. The result is longer mean time to repair (MTTR), repeat visits, missed service level agreements (SLAs) and rising operational costs.

PowerX, a provider of AI optimisation software for the telecom tower industry, believes this is precisely where artificial intelligence can make the biggest impact.









The company has announced the launch of PowerX AI Maintenance, a new solution designed to optimise how TowerCos manage maintenance workflows, technician scheduling, routing and inventory across tower infrastructure.

Replacing Static Schedules With AI Decisions

At the core of the new platform is an AI-optimised scheduling engine. The system scans pending maintenance jobs and automatically assigns technicians based on a live combination of skills, availability, proximity to the site and required spare parts.

Also Read: Airtel Says AI Now Handles Spam, Fraud, Customer Care and Even Tower Power

Unlike traditional dispatch systems that rely on fixed schedules, the AI engine continuously adapts to real-time changes in the field. If priorities shift, parts availability changes or technicians get delayed, the system recalculates assignments instantly.

This brings decision-making that is usually done manually by back-office teams into an automated optimisation layer.

Connecting Workflows, Workforce And Inventory

PowerX AI Maintenance integrates maintenance workflows with mobile workforce management and parts inventory tracking into a single platform. Field technicians receive clearer diagnostics, task instructions and inventory information before reaching the site.

For TowerCos, this means fewer repeat visits and improved first-time fix rates. For technicians, it reduces uncertainty and wasted travel. For operations teams, it offers real-time visibility into how maintenance is being executed on the ground.

Andrew Schafer, CEO of PowerX, said the industry has experimented with digitisation but not true optimisation.

“Maintenance in the tower industry has been held back for years by static schedules and disconnected tools. PowerX AI Maintenance ensures the right work is done at the right time by the right people, improving workflows and outcomes at scale.”

Why Tower Maintenance Needs This Shift

Maintenance inefficiencies across the tower industry are rarely due to lack of manpower. They are caused by lack of orchestration.

Back-office teams often rely on spreadsheets and messaging apps. Information sent to field teams is incomplete. Parts are not tracked precisely. Routing is inefficient. Priorities change during the day but schedules remain static.

These inefficiencies directly lead to longer MTTR, lower SLA performance and higher OpEx due to unnecessary truck rolls and labour hours.

By treating maintenance as a data and optimisation problem, PowerX aims to reduce these friction points significantly.

Extending From Monitoring To Field Execution

PowerX has traditionally been known for upstream monitoring and analytics for tower infrastructure. With AI Maintenance, the company extends its platform into downstream field execution.

This creates what PowerX describes as an end-to-end platform for TowerCo operations, where tower performance data feeds directly into maintenance prioritisation and field execution feeds back into analytics.

Over time, the system learns which patterns lead to delays and which workflows produce better outcomes.

PowerX AI Maintenance is available immediately to new and existing customers. It can be deployed as a standalone solution or integrated into the broader PowerX platform.

As tower networks become denser with 5G deployments and edge infrastructure, the volume and complexity of maintenance activities are only expected to rise. PowerX believes AI-driven orchestration of field operations will become essential for TowerCos seeking to manage costs while maintaining service reliability.