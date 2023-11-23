PhilTower Deploys PowerX Intelligent Platform to Upgrade Mobile Tower Infrastructure

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The collaboration will help PhilTower improve network visibility, boost energy efficiency, and make better CAPEX and OPEX decisions.

Highlights

  • PowerX's data intelligence and visualisation will enable PhilTower to automate insights and speed up business decisions.
  • Integrating PowerX's platform will help PhilTower automate fast detection of operational inefficiencies and reduce mean time to repair faults.
  • PhilTower aims to incorporate renewable power generation options for its sites in the future.

Philippines' tower company, PhilTower, has signed a partnership agreement with PowerX, a data intelligence platform for optimising tower energy infrastructure. Under the agreement, PhilTower will roll out the PowerX platform across its network to optimise power assets, uptime performance, and energy efficiency.

Acquisition and Modernisation

PhilTower acquired 1,350 cell towers from Globe Philippines in September 2022 and has since been working to transition and modernise the sites, with the first batch of towers fully operational within five months. This collaboration is reportedly a step forward in modernising asset management practices, enhancing network visibility, and boosting energy efficiency.

PhilTower said the data intelligence and visualisation from PowerX will enable it to automate insights and speed up business and operational decisions for right-sizing power systems and optimising asset distribution across the portfolio.

Implementation of PowerX Platform

"Integrating the PowerX data intelligence platform into our operations stack will also enable PhilTower to automate the fast detection of operational inefficiencies, prioritise improvements, and reduce mean time to repair faults," said the company in a statement.

"The benefits will lead to improved CAPEX and OPEX decisions, enabling PhilTower to scale sustainably and deliver a modern, fully digitised towerco infrastructure choice in the Philippines."

Sustainability

PhilTower mentioned that currently, 90 percent of its sites in the Philippines include generators for power backup despite a relatively good grid. The company's mid-term ambition is to add renewable power generation options for their sites.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

