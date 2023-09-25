

Philippines operator Globe Telecom announced that it has deployed 356 new 5G sites and expanded its 5G coverage as of June 2023. Globe reported that this continuous deployment has resulted in 5G outdoor coverage of 97.44 percent in the National Capital Region and 91 percent in key cities of Visayas and Mindanao.

In a related development, Globe also announced that it has logged 5.2 million 5G devices on its network as of June 2023, attributing this achievement to the growing adoption of Globe's 5G technology among consumers.









Globe Philippines Expands 5G Coverage

"Our continuous infrastructure investment is focused on uplifting the customer experience, delivering a highly consistent and available network. These investments cover capacity and coverage expansion to improve service performance, network fortification to further enhance service availability, and continuous optimization to improve service quality," said Globe.

Globe highlighted its financial investments in the first half of 2023, stating that the company has channeled PHP 37.7 billion into CAPEX, with an anticipated total of PHP 71.5 billion by the end of the year. About 90 percent of these funds are earmarked to meet data demands, according to Globe.

Globe Expands 5G Roaming to 72 Countries

In another development, Globe has announced the expansion of its 5G roaming services from 67 countries in June, as reported by TelecomTalk, to 72 countries now. Globe's 5G roaming coverage now includes countries such as Guatemala, South Africa, Seychelles, India, Peru, Aland Islands, Crete, Croatia, and Romania.

With this expansion, Globe customers traveling abroad can now enjoy high-speed 5G experiences in more destinations. Globe said its users traveling abroad can make the most out of their 5G roaming experience with any Globe Roam Surf promo. Additionally, inbound roamers or foreign subscribers of Globe's partner networks visiting the Philippines can also take advantage of the company's 5G network.

Globe Prepaid with Digital-Only eSIM

In a recent update, Globe also announced that its fully digital eSIM will be available by the end of September. The eSIM will be exclusively accessible via the GlobeOne app, enabling a shift to a digital-only model that ensures a seamless transition to eSIM without requiring store visits or physical SIM delivery.