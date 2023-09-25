Globe Philippines Deploys 356 New 5G Sites, Expands 5G Roaming, Logs 5.2 Million 5G devices

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Globe Telecom has expanded its 5G coverage in the Philippines, with 356 new 5G sites deployed and 72 countries now covered by its 5G roaming service.

Highlights

  • Globe expands 5G coverage in the Philippines.
  • Globe expands 5G roaming service to 72 countries.
  • Globe's eSIM for prepaid users to be available by the end of September.

Follow Us

Globe Philippines Deploys 356 New 5G Sites, Expands 5G Roaming and Launches eSIM
Philippines operator Globe Telecom announced that it has deployed 356 new 5G sites and expanded its 5G coverage as of June 2023. Globe reported that this continuous deployment has resulted in 5G outdoor coverage of 97.44 percent in the National Capital Region and 91 percent in key cities of Visayas and Mindanao.

In a related development, Globe also announced that it has logged 5.2 million 5G devices on its network as of June 2023, attributing this achievement to the growing adoption of Globe's 5G technology among consumers.




Also Read: Globe Philippines Deploys 542 New Cell Sites in 1H 2023

Globe Philippines Expands 5G Coverage

"Our continuous infrastructure investment is focused on uplifting the customer experience, delivering a highly consistent and available network. These investments cover capacity and coverage expansion to improve service performance, network fortification to further enhance service availability, and continuous optimization to improve service quality," said Globe.

Globe highlighted its financial investments in the first half of 2023, stating that the company has channeled PHP 37.7 billion into CAPEX, with an anticipated total of PHP 71.5 billion by the end of the year. About 90 percent of these funds are earmarked to meet data demands, according to Globe.

Also Read: Globe Telecom Expands 5G Roaming to 67 Countries and Territories

Globe Expands 5G Roaming to 72 Countries

In another development, Globe has announced the expansion of its 5G roaming services from 67 countries in June, as reported by TelecomTalk, to 72 countries now. Globe's 5G roaming coverage now includes countries such as Guatemala, South Africa, Seychelles, India, Peru, Aland Islands, Crete, Croatia, and Romania.

With this expansion, Globe customers traveling abroad can now enjoy high-speed 5G experiences in more destinations. Globe said its users traveling abroad can make the most out of their 5G roaming experience with any Globe Roam Surf promo. Additionally, inbound roamers or foreign subscribers of Globe's partner networks visiting the Philippines can also take advantage of the company's 5G network.

Also Read: Globe to Launch eSIM for Prepaid Users in the Philippines by Q3 2023

Globe Prepaid with Digital-Only eSIM

In a recent update, Globe also announced that its fully digital eSIM will be available by the end of September. The eSIM will be exclusively accessible via the GlobeOne app, enabling a shift to a digital-only model that ensures a seamless transition to eSIM without requiring store visits or physical SIM delivery.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

10 GB per day in whose dream !?

Breaking: Airtel Revises Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack, Offers More…

avinashsuwal :

it is working in MPCG also

Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling to More Places

avinashsuwal :

now scammer got another chance to lure innocent's ? ? ?

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

I don't know why dislikes, but less than 10% of BSNL customers are aware enough or take efforts themselves to…

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

True.. This free installation by Airtel/Jio is something no one else able to compete with. Even BSNL don't provide free…

RailWire has an Amazing 50 Mbps Plan with 15 OTT…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments