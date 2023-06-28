Globe Becomes First Philippine Telco to Successfully Deploy Voice over New Radio

Globe has achieved a significant milestone by successfully deploying Voice over New Radio (VoNR), becoming the first telco in the Philippines to deploy the technology. In its official statement, Globe said the achievement was showcased at the recent Innovania-themed Technology and Innovations Day held at The Globe Tower.

Event Showcases Technologies and Innovations

In collaboration with vendor partners, Globe's Network Strategy and Service Planning team organized an event to unveil a range of cutting-edge technologies and innovations. Among the emerging solutions presented was VoNR, which was demonstrated live during the event.

Successful VoNR Call Collaboration

Globe says the milestone VoNR call was made possible through a collaborative effort between Globe's technical experts, solutions architect, and trusted technology partner HPE Singapore. The call utilized HPE's 5G in a Box solution and a VoNR capable mobile device provided by HPE.

Enhanced Voice Quality and Seamless Connectivity

VoNR is a voice solution built on a 5G standalone network, offering improved voice quality, rapid call setup, and seamless handovers. With crystal-clear audio, optimized bandwidth usage, and simultaneous voice and data transmission, VoNR sets a new standard for voice communication.

Benefits of VoNR Technology

VoNR's exceptional capabilities stem from its lower latency, resulting in shorter call setup times and quicker call connections. This enables more concurrent voice calls within the network, enhancing overall efficiency and user experience.

Enabling New Business Opportunities

As 5G networks continue to expand globally, integrating VoNR ensures that voice services keep up with the latest network capabilities. According to Globe, this opens doors to significant business opportunities, allowing the creation of services tailored to evolving customer needs.