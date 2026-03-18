Breaking: Airtel Quietly Upgrades Its IR Pack — Users Get More Data Now



Bharti Airtel has revised the benefits of its prepaid International Roaming (IR) pack, enhancing its value proposition for global travellers. As previously reported, the telecom operator recently increased the price of its Global IR Pack from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,999. With the latest update, Airtel has bundled additional benefits to justify the higher pricing and make the plan more attractive, particularly for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and frequent international users. However, Airtel has not issued an official statement regarding the revision of benefits.

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Airtel Rs 4,999 Global Pack Benefits

International Roaming Benefits

The Rs 4,999 Airtel prepaid IR pack comes with a validity of 365 days and now offers a total of 7GB of high-speed data (previously 5GB) for international usage, along with 200 SMS (previously 100 SMS) and 100 minutes of local incoming and outgoing calls, including calls to India.

In addition, users receive 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling for usage within India, all with the same validity.

Also Read: Airtel Prepaid International Roaming Packs Get Costlier

Revision of Domestic (India) Usage Benefits

A key highlight of the revised offering is its domestic usability. When used within India, the same pack provides 2.5GB of data per day (previously 1.5GB per day), unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day, effectively doubling as a regular prepaid plan during non-travel periods.

With these enhancements, Airtel aims to position its Global IR Pack as a comprehensive solution that not only caters to international roaming needs but also offers substantial value for domestic use, thereby appealing to a broader base of subscribers.