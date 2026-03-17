OURA Ring 4 Officially Launched in India: Check Price

OURA, a smart ring maker, has finally stepped into the Indian market. The first product from the company for India is the OURA Ring 4, which is a premium smart ring targetted at high earners. It will only be available with Amazon India and Croma to begin with. OURA members in India are averaging a sleep of six hours and 28 minutes per night, which is 40 minutes less than the longest-sleeping countries, a report from the company said.









Indians need more sleep, and OURA is here to help with just that. While the smart ring from OURA doesn't directly help you sleep, it helps you track how much you are sleeping.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OURA Ring 4 Price in India

OURA Ring 4 is a smart ring which is priced in India starting at Rs 28,900.

Read More - Vivo T5x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

The silver and black variants cost Rs 28,900, while the Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold variants cost Rs 39,900. The membership cost is Rs 599 per month. It is available in 12 sizes so that it can fit into your fingers easily and comfortably. The OURA Ring 4 is crafted from lightweight Titanium with recessed sensors for 24/7 comfort, including during sleep.