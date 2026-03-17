AirPods Max 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

AirPods Max 2 have now launched in India. These are the best over-the-ear headphones from the company till date, and of course, they carry an extremely premium price tag. They come with the new H2 chip and this chip also powers the latest-generation AirPods Pro. What's interesting here is that the AirPods Max 2 come after a wait of five years. Let's take a look at the price first, and then talk about the features and specifications.









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AirPods Max 2 Price in India

AirPods Max 2 are priced in India at Rs 67,900. They are available in different colour options including - Orange, Purple, Midnight, Blue, and Starlight. For the users in India, US, and several more countries, the new headphones will be available starting March 25, 2026 via the official website of Apple, Apple offline retail stores, and its sales partners.

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AirPods Max 2 Specifications in India

Apple's AirPods Max 2 come with the upgraded H2 chip, which replaces the H1 chip in the previous generation product. The new headphones from Apple come with up to one and a half times more effective active noise cancellation (ANC). There's also a transparency mode again which comes with new improved digital signal processing and is said to make ambient sound more natural while keeping users aware.

Apple has added a new high-dynamic-range-amplifier in the product, which will deliver improved bass and more accurange mids and highs. The AirPods Max 2 support 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio when connected via USB Type-C. There's of course Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking.

There will be support for Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence and Voice Isolation to improve call clarity. Apple has also introduced studio-quality audio recording with the product for creators.