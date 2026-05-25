Airtel Priority Postpaid Might Have an Issue

Bharti Airtel recently launched the Priority Postpaid service for the Indian customers. With the Priority Postpaid, users get to consume 5G SA (standalone) network from Airtel via network slicing technology. Airtel has optimised the 5G SA network for the Priority Postpaid users and will offer them a much better experience on the 5G network. The speeds will be better, and the connection will be more consistent. However, Airtel’s Priority Postpaid service might have certain issues. Let us explain what is happening.

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Key Highlights Bharti Airtel recently launched Priority Postpaid service powered by 5G SA network slicing technology.

The service is designed to deliver faster speeds and more stable connectivity for postpaid users on Airtel’s 5G network.

Some users are facing compatibility issues, with Airtel’s app reportedly showing unsupported device messages even on flagship smartphones like the OPPO Find X9 Pro 5G.

Airtel’s app also indicated that lack of 5G SA coverage in certain areas could prevent users from accessing Priority Postpaid services.

Several users have reported improved 5G performance after activating Priority Postpaid, including download speeds crossing 300 Mbps indoors on devices like the iPhone 15 Pro.

Bharti Airtel Priority Postpaid Issue that People are Facing

Bharti Airtel said that Priority Postpaid will work on all the 5G SA (standalone) compatible devices. A user shared on X (formerly Twitter), that Airtel’s app said that his OPPO Find X9 Pro 5G is not enabled for the Priority Postpaid service. In the screenshot, the telco’s app also mentioned that the user must ensure that the OPPO Find X9 Pro 5G should be running on the latest OS (operating system) version.

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