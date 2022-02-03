Xiaomi 12 Mini Leaked Render Surfaces, Could Rival Compact Devices from Asus, Apple

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi was expected to launch the Xiaomi 12 mini alongside its Xiaomi 12 series in China which consisted of Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X. Xiaomi 12 series hasn’t been launched in India as of now, and there has been no intel provided by the manufacturer as well. Even though it didn’t happen then, Xiaomi could still be working on its compact phone as a new render has been leaked of a smaller smartphone. Xiaomi hasn’t provided any information regarding the device, but speculations suggest a global launch of Xiaomi 12 mini.

Details on Xiaomi 12 Mini

The render has been shared by tipster Sam which suggests that the company is working on a compact Xiaomi 12 mini smartphone. The leaked render shows a triple rear camera setup on a vertical camera module. Even though the brand hasn’t announced any future plans for the Xiaomi 12 mini device, the image does have a text which says ‘Xiaomi 12 Mini.’ Xiaomi 12 mini is anticipated to arrive with the same flagship specifications as Asus Zenfone 8 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini, which will be its competitors in the market.

There have been previous reports which suggest that Xiaomi 12 mini could feature a powerful processor, and if the rumours are true, it could be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset. The device is also expected to sport an AMOLED display with 6-inch screen size. Separately, Xiaomi will be launching its Xiaomi 12 series globally in February or March. The reports suggest that along with Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X, the brand is also working on an ‘ultra’ model as well as a ‘derivative’ Xiaomi 12 Pro model, which might come with an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

If Xiaomi introduces Xiaomi 12 mini, it will increase the competition in the compact smartphone market, with Asus Zenfone 8 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini already being some of the popular choices. Apple currently offers two mini devices – iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, which come with 5.4-inch and 4.7-inch displays respectively. With other brands like Samsung also speculated to have a compact device in its flagship series, the competition in the compact smartphone market is expected to expand.