Manual Realme UI Update for Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro Available: How to Download It

Highlights Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announces manual update for its smartphones

Applicable devices include: Realme XT and Realme 3 phone users

Realme UI offers a stock android experience with lighter OS, new gestures and a Dark Mode

Chinese phone maker Realme was one of the first vendors to announce Android 10 update roadmap for its smartphones. Nearly two weeks since Realme announced the gradual rollout of Realme UI for its Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones, many users are yet to receive the Android 10 update. Realme has now announced the launch of manual Realme UI update for its users who don’t want to wait for the official Android 10 update. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to formally announce the update.

Realme UI Update for Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro

Realme smartphone users can easily sideload the Android 10 based Realme UI with direct download. The manual update is currently available only to the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones. The Realme UI brings in many new features, and it offers an Android experience than iOS. In fact, Realme Android 10 Update is more like Stock Android rather than iOS. It is, however, much lighter than MIUI and offers a neat and clean experience.

How to Download Realme UI for Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro

Make sure you have a compatible device, which for now include: Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro. Next, you will have to download the respective Realme UI update file. For Realme 3 Pro you will have to download this file – Realme 3 Pro Update file. For the Realme XT, you will have to download the Realme XT Update file. You will also have to charge the battery to full level to ensure a smooth download experience.

Realme UI update process for Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT

Firstly, download the respective update file according to your device. It is easier to download on a computer. Now, move the file from the PC/laptop to your smartphone. Further, open the File Manager App on your device and navigate to the download location. Now, tap on the Realme UI update file and install it. Your device will automatically boot into recovery and will install the update, and your device will automatically reboot into Android 10 based on Realme UI after a successful installation.

Realme UI Features

Realme UI offers a new, improved User Interface in comparison to MIUI. It is more refined and lightweight with minimal skin than MIUI. The system brings in round-shaped icons, fewer animation and more intuitiveness.

There are also new customization options for icon styles. Users get to choose between Material, Pebble and Default. There are also new static and live wallpapers as part of the Realme UI.

The Android 10 Update also brings some gestures as part of Realme UI. The system borrows features from Oxygen OS, EMUI and stock Android. These include Double Tap to unlock, optimized three-finger screenshot among others.

Others are improved Camera UI that brings easy of access to features while simple swipes allow switching between modes. The new UI also offers file sharing between Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo smartphones. There are also several modes included in this update, Riding Mode to make phone use easier for bikers, Smart Driving Mode for drivers, Dark Mode that offers a darker theme.