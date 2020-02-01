Tata Sky Multi TV Subscribers Will Not Pay More Than Rs 64 NCF for Second Connection

Highlights The new Trai rules go effective on March 1

The new rules also change NCF, channel pricing and more

Currently the base NCF is set at Rs 130

Tata Sky is currently the market leader in the DTH industry. The DTH operator climbed the top of the DTH industry leader and occupied the largest market share in the industry by outranking the previous leader, Dish TV. This must mean that the subscribers in the DTH industry prefer Tata Sky over all the other DTH operators, and that is true for the most part. When it comes to choosing DTH connections, Tata Sky offers everything that a subscriber might need and this includes cheap Set-Top Box, good services, a wide range of channel packs among everything else. However, there is one thing where Tata Sky takes a beating in front of all the other DTH operators, and that is its Multi TV policy. While individual connections might be a right choice with Tata Sky for DTH connections, in case you are opting for Multi TV connections, then Tata Sky might not be the best choice for you. The DTH operator comes out as one of the most expensive ones when it comes to Multi TV connections. But, for the good of the consumers, this is all set to change in a few days.

Tata Sky Multi TV Policy to Ease Up

We have already taken a look at the cheapest Multi TV policies that are around in the industry right now. For example, in the case of Dish TV, the subscribers only have to pay Rs 50 as the base Network Capacity Fee for the second TV connection, as opposed to the Rs 130 in the case of the first one. With Airtel Digital TV, this charge is a little higher at Rs 90. But, with Tata Sky, the drawback is that the subscribers have to pay the same as the other connection, meaning that there is no difference between taking two separate Tata Sky connection or a pair of primary or secondary Tata Sky connection.

The coming of the new rules from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) might change this. While the first iteration of the National Tariff Order or the Trai tariff regime seriously overlooked the Multi TV scenario in the Indian DTH industry, in the NTO 2.0, it is not making the same mistake. In this set of rules, Trai has clearly defined the Multi TV connections and set the rules for them as well.

NCF Rules Also Undergo Little Changes

In these new rules, the subscribers cannot be charged more than 40% of the base NCF of the primary connection for the NCF of the secondary connection. This rule means that a lot of subscribers out there will get to experience cheaper second DTH connections. Although Dish TV subscribers will not see much of a change, for the subscribers of Tata Sky it would definitely be a big money saver. Another thing to note is that the new Trai rules have capped the NCF itself at Rs 160. This basically means that for the secondary connection, the subscribers will not have to pay more than Rs 64 in any case. In a normal scenario, where you are paying Rs 130 per month for NCF, for the multi TV connection, you will have to pay Rs 52 per month in the name of NCF.

New Trai Rules Change Much More

The new DTH industry-related rules from Trai are going to go effective on March 1. In addition to the above-mentioned changes, these rules will also bring many more changes like new channel prices for channel bouquets, new NCF rules and more.