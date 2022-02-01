Three Wi-Fi Routers Under Rs 1000 You Can Buy Right Away

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, a good internet connection at home remains a primary requirement for most people. An entry-level Wi-Fi suffices the needs of a regular internet user who looks for sufficient network coverage. There are plenty of options available in the market, but a few budget-friendly Wi-Fi Routers are under Rs 1000.

D-Link DIR-615 Wireless N300 Router

Currently priced at Rs 944 with a 48% discount (as of January 31, 2022) on Amazon India, D-Link DIR-615 Wireless N300 Router comes with IEEE 802.11n/g technology. It boasts high-gain antennas and fast ethernet ports (WAN/LAN) to share high-speed Internet access with computers and games. It comes with advanced security with WPA/WPA2 and firewall NAT, SPI, IP Filter, MAC Filter, DMZ, DDos prevention, and support like IPv6, TR-069, VLAN, Static Routing etc. One major attraction of the D-Link DIR-615 wireless router is its three-year brand warranty.

Tenda N301 Wireless-N300 Wireless Router

Tenda N301 router is another impressive option under the Rs 1000 price range for home use. It complies with IEEE802.11n delivers wireless speeds of up to 300 Mbps, making it perfect for everyday web activities. The N301 can also work as a client router to connect the ISP network wirelessly or uplink AP to share the Internet to every corner, eliminating the dead point. This easy to set up router also offers multi-level wireless encryption options to prevent unauthorized access and protect your essential data. Tenda N301 has integrated parental controls such as time of use and domain blocking. As of January 31, the router is sold with a 50% discount at Rs 999 on Amazon India.

TP-Link TL-WR820N Wireless Router

TP-Link TL-WR820N is one of the most popular options for wireless routers under Rs 1000. Compatible with IEE 802.11b/g/n technology, TP-Link TL-WR820N offers 300 Mbps wireless transmission speed ideal for most online tasks. Its two 5dBi antennas and 2×2 MIMO provides enhanced wireless transmission and deliver coverage with stronger signal intensity. The wireless router boasts IPTV support, IGMP Proxy/Snooping, Bridge and Tag VLAN to optimize IPTV streaming. It allows a guest network for guests securing the home network. Currently, the device is sold at Rs 999 with a 23% discount.