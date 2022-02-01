Infinix Zero 5G Powered by Dimensity 900 SoC India Launch Date Confirmed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Infinix Zero 5G is confirmed to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device is expected to come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

Highlights

  • The launch date of the Infinix Zero 5G for India has been confirmed as February 8, 2022.
  • The Infinix Zero 5G is confirmed to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.
  • The Infinix Zero 5G is expected to be running on Android 11 out of the box with the company’s own XOS on top.

Follow Us

Infinix Zero 5G

The launch date of the Infinix Zero 5G for India has been confirmed as February 8, 2022. It will be the first-ever 5G smartphone from Infinix in India. The company has been teasing about the smartphone and its specifications for quite some time now. One of the biggest things that the device is confirmed to come with is support for 13 5G bands. Sporting the Dimensity 900 SoC, the smartphone can’t be too expensive and might fall in the mid-range segment.

Infinix Zero 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix Zero 5G is confirmed to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. Further, the device is expected to come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, the device might come with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor backed with artificial intelligence (AI) features. The fingerprint scanner might be embedded in the power button of the smartphone.

The Infinix Zero 5G is expected to be running on Android 11 out of the box with the company’s own XOS on top. Further, the device might pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging, which sounds decent.

From the leaked renders, it can be expected that the Infinix Zero 5G will come in at least two colours — Black and Orange. The pricing of the device is still unknown, but it can’t be more than Rs 25,000. While the features are really good, pricing the device at any point above the Rs 25,000 mark would make it a very hard sell for the company. The Dimensity 900 is also not a very new chipset in 2022, and while it’s powerful, it isn’t the best in the market for mid-rangers. More details about the device should surface as the launch is merely a week away.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Infinix Zero 5G Powered by Dimensity 900 SoC India Launch Date Confirmed

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments