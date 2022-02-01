Infinix Zero 5G Powered by Dimensity 900 SoC India Launch Date Confirmed

The launch date of the Infinix Zero 5G for India has been confirmed as February 8, 2022. It will be the first-ever 5G smartphone from Infinix in India. The company has been teasing about the smartphone and its specifications for quite some time now. One of the biggest things that the device is confirmed to come with is support for 13 5G bands. Sporting the Dimensity 900 SoC, the smartphone can’t be too expensive and might fall in the mid-range segment.

Infinix Zero 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix Zero 5G is confirmed to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. Further, the device is expected to come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, the device might come with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor backed with artificial intelligence (AI) features. The fingerprint scanner might be embedded in the power button of the smartphone.

The Infinix Zero 5G is expected to be running on Android 11 out of the box with the company’s own XOS on top. Further, the device might pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging, which sounds decent.

From the leaked renders, it can be expected that the Infinix Zero 5G will come in at least two colours — Black and Orange. The pricing of the device is still unknown, but it can’t be more than Rs 25,000. While the features are really good, pricing the device at any point above the Rs 25,000 mark would make it a very hard sell for the company. The Dimensity 900 is also not a very new chipset in 2022, and while it’s powerful, it isn’t the best in the market for mid-rangers. More details about the device should surface as the launch is merely a week away.