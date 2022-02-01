Vodafone Idea Offers this Peculiar Plan With 42 Days of Validity

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in the country, offers this peculiar prepaid plan to the users with 42 days of validity. It’s strange to think who would go for a prepaid plan with 42 days validity. There might be some people for whom this plan fits in monthly expenses, but still, a majority of the users might go for 28 days or 56 days plans instead. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 399. Let’s check out the complete benefits of the Rs 399 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and truly unlimited voice calling. As mentioned above, it carries a service validity of 42 days. The additional benefits of the plan include free Vi Movies & TV Classic access along with Vi Hero Unlimited.

Vi Hero Unlimited comprise the Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, and Data Delights offer.

In the same price range, if you want a prepaid plan with more data but are comfortable with a shorter-validity option, the Rs 409 plan from the telco could make for a good option. The Rs 409 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with service validity of 28 days and offers users 2.5GB of daily data along with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and free over-the-top (OTT) access to Vi Movies & TV VIP. This plan also comes with access to Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

However, if you are looking for a plan that dominantly offers unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits with a little bit of data, you can go for the Rs 459 plan. With this plan, users get truly unlimited voice calling, 1000 SMS and 6GB of total data. This pack carries a service validity of 84 days. There is no OTT access or additional Vi Hero Unlimited benefits bundled with this plan.