OnePlus Partnership With Hasselblad Looks Like a Marketing Play

OnePlus, despite its many shortcomings lately, is a brand that Indians trust a lot. The smartphone manufacturer had officially announced its partnership with Hasselblad in 2021 for tuning the cameras of its flagship devices. However, with the OnePlus 9 series, the Hasselblad partnership only seemed like a marketing play from the company. While there was Hasselblad branding, there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for the users to be amazed by.

One of the biggest disappointments with the OnePlus 9 Pro was the Monochrome camera sensor. It only existed to produce monochrome images. That was a serious bummer. However, when the limelight is taken away from the flagships, the mid-range OnePlus smartphones really shine a lot.

OnePlus Nord 2 One of the Best Mid-Rangers in the Game

OnePlus Nord 2 is arguably one of the best mid-rangers in the play if you are talking about Androids. The smartphone starts at around Rs 28,000 for the 6GB+128GB variant and goes up to Rs 35,000 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

If you are looking for a smartphone that can perform great while gaming, can take really good pictures, and also is a reliable partner when it comes to the battery, the Nord 2 is a great device.

One of the big reasons why the OnePlus Nord 2 (complete review) made a difference for me was because there weren’t too many extra-ordinary promises from OnePlus. There wasn’t any Hasselblad collaboration or the flagship chipset or the best display in the world in OnePlus Nord 2. Thus, when OnePlus released the device in the mid-range segment, I was really happy with the features and the performance it delivered. It was more so the case of under-promising and over-delivering with the Nord 2.

However, with the Hasselblad partnership, OnePlus hasn’t done anything it couldn’t have done without Hasselblad.

This is why the OnePlus 10 Pro would be more in focus when it comes to cameras. The flagship smartphone is expected to launch around March this year, and it should hopefully come with better camera features and performance than the OnePlus 9 Pro.

If the Hasselblad partnership doesn’t fall right with the OnePlus 10 Pro, it would be a big disappointment. OnePlus is known for its motto which is – “Never Settle”, and hopefully, the company never does.

The OnePlus 9RT is one device that could again win the hearts of the OnePlus fans. It will be super interesting to see how the OnePlus 9RT cameras perform against the OnePlus 9 with the Hasselblad partnership.