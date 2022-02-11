BSNL Disney+ Hotstar Benefit Offered With Only 1 Broadband Plan Now

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers plenty of options to consumers when it comes to fiber broadband services. Earlier, the state-run telco was offering Disney+ Hotstar Premium benefit with two of its high-end plans. But then, the Rs 999 plan got a revision in benefits, and now, only one broadband plan from the telco comes with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Let’s check out what that plan is.

BSNL Broadband Plan That Now Offers Disney+ Hotstar Premium Benefit



BSNL offers the Disney+ Hotstar Premium benefit with only the Rs 1499 broadband plan now. This plan used to offer this OTT subscription earlier, too and hasn’t received any change in benefits. However, new users do get a big discount on the first month’s bill.

The Rs 1499 plan ships with 300 Mbps of speed both for downloading and uploading. Users get 4TB or 4000GB of data with this broadband plan. Further, there’s a free of cost fixed-line voice calling connection included for the users.

As mentioned above, new users on this plan will get a 90% discount on the first bill of up to Rs 500. The internet speed would drop to 4 Mbps post the consumption of FUP data. BSNL calls its Rs 1499 plan the Fibre Ultra plan.

There are no other broadband plans from other internet service providers (ISPs) at this price range which bundle a free benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Sure, ISPs such as JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber provide Disney+ Hotstar benefit, but it is not a premium subscription. So if you are looking for a broadband plan with this particular OTT benefit, only one BSNL Bharat Fibre plan can provide you with it.

There are other OTT plans offered by BSNL Bharat Fibre for Rs 749 and Rs 999. Both these plans bundle in plenty of OTT benefits for the users, but not of the Disney+ Hotstar Premium. For the same price of Rs 1499, JioFiber also offers its 300 Mbps plan with multiple OTT benefits, do check that plan out too.