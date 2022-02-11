Vi Postpaid Plan for Users Who Don’t Want to Worry About Data

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the only telecom operator in India which provides users with a postpaid plan where they don’t have to worry about the consumption of mobile data. Vi’s postpaid plans are considered some of the best in the industry as the telco offers the kind of benefits that none of the operators does. Today, we will be talking about one such postpaid plan from the company. With this plan, users get truly unlimited data and it might not be more expensive than your broadband plan either. Here’s what you should know.

Vi Postpaid Plan Which Offers Truly Unlimited Data

While there are a few such plans, we are only going to be looking at the most affordable one in the lot. For Rs 699, users get unlimited voice calling along with unlimited data. There’s no fair-usage policy (FUP) on data restricting the users from consuming data to a certain limit. The only issue with this plan is that it offers 100 SMS per month, which is just not sufficient for many.

There are some over-the-top (OTT) benefits included such as a free one-year membership of Amazon Prime which normally costs Rs 1499. Further, users also get a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499 for free. Lastly, Vi will also bundle its own OTT Platform namely Vi Movies & TV for the users.

As mentioned above, this is not the only plan from the telco which offers users truly unlimited data. There are many, but amongst them all, the Rs 699 postpaid plan is the most affordable one that offers truly unlimited data. All the other plans fall in the REDX category and cost more than Rs 1,000 per month at least. But then there are separate benefits of using a REDX postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea. With REDX plans, the number of benefits that users get is more than what any other telecom operator offers in the country, but that is a topic for another day.