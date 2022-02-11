Apple Brings New Solution to Counter Stalking With AirTags

Apple AirTags, a useful tool created to help users keep a track of their belongings was unfortunately being used by some people to stalk others. There have been many cases when an unwanted AirTag was found inside cars, bags, and more by users who claimed they were being stalked through the gadget. It is a serious threat for people who are being tracked as their home address and more could be revealed due to AirTag tracking.

How Apple is Addressing the AirTags Stalking Issue

To address the issue, Apple has rolled out a solution or rather an update which will let users know if they were being tracked by an unwanted AirTag. In a blog, the Cupertino tech giant said users will be alerted if they were being tracked through an unwanted AirTag.

But only iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 users will be able to use Precision Finding to find the AirTag that is tracking them. Apple will be adjusting the tone sequence for making use of the loudest tones so that users can easily find the unwanted AirTag in their proximity.

Note that if someone is found guilty of unwanted tracking, he/she may be penalised as it is a criminal offence. However, there’s nothing Android users would be able to do if an AirTag was being used to track them.

This is an issue that needs to be addressed too. While the technology of AirTag in itself is not bad, there should be countermeasures available to solve major problems as unwanted tracking for everyone. Hopefully, Apple is working to ensure that this sort of solution is also available for Android users.

Android devices can’t make use of the Find My network or Precision Finding to ensure that they are not being tracked. AirTag is still a pre-mature technology and with time, it will get better as Apple keeps on addressing the existing issues.