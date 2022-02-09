iPhone 12 Series Now Starts at Rs 44,000 in India

If you have ever thought of purchasing the iPhone 12 series device, this looks like the best time to do it. The iPhone 12 series is heavily discounted on e-commerce platforms of India. The iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs 43,999 in Flipkart, while the iPhone 12 starts at Rs 51,999. What’s worth noting here is that, unlike the iPhone 13 series, the base models of the iPhone 12 series don’t come with 128GB of internal storage. The iPhone 12 series base models come with 64GB of storage, and thus if you are looking for a 128GB variant iPhone 12, you will have to shell out more money.

iPhone 12 Series Price in India

The iPhone 12 mini is starting at Rs 43,999 in Flipkart for the 64GB variant. Its other two variants, with 128GB and 256GB, start at Rs 54,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively. At the same time, the iPhone starts at Rs 51,999 in Flipkart for the 64GB variant, while the other variant with 128GB starts at Rs 64,999. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 series is not available on Flipkart right now. You may still buy it from other platforms and Apple’s Online India store too.

iPhone 12 Series Can be a Decent Buy

The iPhone 12 series devices run on A14 Bionic, which is one of the best chipsets in the market in terms of performance. Even though the iPhone 12 series launched back in 2020, users can still make the most out of their smartphone experience with the iPhone 12 devices. This is because of multiple reasons, which include multiple updates, which is not the case with an Android device. Further, the resale value of an iPhone is much better than that of an Android. These are a few of the reasons why the iPhone 12 series at a heavy discount could make for a good buy. You can also get the iPhone 13 series devices, but they will cost a lot more.