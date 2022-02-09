Connect Broadband Offers OTT Heavy 100 Mbps Plan

Connect Broadband, a regional internet service provider (ISP) offers users an over-the-top (OTT) heavy 100 Mbps speed plan. There are multiple 100 Mbps plans offered by the company, but this plan, in particular, comes with a ton of OTT benefits. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 1795. To be fair, at this price, JioFiber’s Rs 1499 plan is a much better option that offers 300 Mbps of speed along with 15+ OTT benefits. Regardless, if Connect Broadband is in your area, the Rs 1795 plan with 100 Mbps speed is your best bet of getting an internet plan with a ton of OTT benefits. Let’s check out the plan details below.

Connect Broadband Rs 1795 Plan Details

As mentioned above, the Rs 1795 plan from the company comes with 100 Mbps of speed. With this plan, users get OTT subscriptions to over eight different applications. There’s a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit of 3.3TB applicable on unlimited plans offered by the company.

The eight OTT platforms on offer with this plan are ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, Voot Select, ShemarooMe, EpicON, Hungama Music, Hungama Play, and Eros Now.

Note that this is not the only 100 Mbps internet plan offered by the company. Users also get an option to pick between Rs 999, Rs 1195, and Rs 1496 plans with 100 Mbps speed which too offer OTT benefits to customers. The only difference between each of these plans is the number of OTT benefits they provide to the customers.

Post the consumption of FUP data, the internet speed for the users would go down to 20 Mbps with the Rs 1795 plan. It is highly unlikely that users will consume 3.3TB of data within a month thus many companies call such plans their unlimited data offering. Currently, Connect Broadband is only available in three parts of India – Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana. All the plans offered are uniform across the regions.