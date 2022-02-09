Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S Finally Arrive in India, Check Price

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S have launched in India today. Both are budget smartphones from the company geared to offer a decent 4G experience. The Redmi Note 11 sports a Qualcomm chipset, while the Redmi Note 11S comes with a MediaTek SoC. Many users are going to be disappointed to see a lack of 5G support which has become pretty common under Rs 20,000 today. Let’s check out the specifications and price of the smartphone.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11 out of the box and features the Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 1TB expandable storage via a microSD card.

There’s a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 13MP sensor at the front. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Coming to the Redmi Note 11S, this device also features the same display as the Redmi Note 11. It comes powered by the MediaTek G96 coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expanded up to 1TB.

The quad-camera setup at the rear includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 16MP sensor for video calling and selfies.

The Redmi Note 11S packs a 5000mAh with 33W fast-charging too.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S Price

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S have both been launched in three different variants.

Redmi Note 11:

a) 4GB+64GB = Rs 13,499

b) 6GB+64GB = Rs 14,499

c) 6GB+128GB = Rs 15,999

Redmi Note 11S:

a) 6GB+64GB = Rs 16,499

b) 6GB+128GB = Rs 17,499

c) 8GB+128GB = Rs 18,499