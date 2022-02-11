Airtel Networks Were Down for a Brief on Friday, Restored Now

Bharti Airtel users across the country reported they weren’t able to access the network of the company for the internet. The Downdetector data also suggests that around 11 AM on Friday, a lot of people were making complaints about Bharti Airtel’s network going down.

However, in a recent tweet, Bharti Airtel has clarified that there was a brief disruption in the internet services on Friday, but everything is normal now. It was indeed a very short disruption, but long enough for Twitter users to start making memes on the situation.

Note that there are users still complaining that their internet services haven’t been restored. There’s no confirmation on whether the disruption was only there in select areas or was it across the country.

Reliance Jio Networks Had Also Gone Down a Few Days Back

A few days back, Reliance Jio’s networks had also gone down, but it was only for the users living in Mumbai. Jio had given affected users two days of complimentary service. However, it is unlikely that Airtel customers are going to get such compensation from the company as the issue was short-lived.

Airtel users would rather be happy that they weren’t put in a situation by the company where they had to get compensation from the company.

The downdetector also suggests that the number of complaints has dipped majorly by 12:30 PM, and that is a good thing indeed. Many people said that not just their mobile internet, but even fiber internet connection stopped working.

Hopefully, the network services have resumed for every Airtel user in the country, and it doesn’t happen again.

At the time of writing, Airtel’s stock is trading at 1.33% in the red at Rs 714.45. This is a surprise as the telco has reported strong performance during Q3 FY22, with its average revenue per user (ARPU) figure rising to Rs 163 during the quarter. If you are still facing problems with your Airtel connection, you should check with the customer care team of the company.