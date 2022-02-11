OneWeb Successfully Launches 34 Satellites Taking the Fleet to 428 in the Orbit

OneWeb has just announced that it has successfully launched 34 satellites into space on February 10, 2022. The deployment of these satellites has helped the company take its total fleet to 428 satellites in space. Arianespace from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, helped OneWeb with this launch. OneWeb wants to launch a total of 648 satellites into the earth’s atmosphere, out of which the company has managed to already launch 428 satellites. This means almost two-thirds of OneWeb’s goal has been achieved.

OneWeb Signed Several New Distribution Agreements in the Last Month

OneWeb is going to carefully partner with other companies in each country’s market to form distribution agreements. In the last month, the low-earth orbit (LEO) company has formed agreements with several companies including Marlink, Hughes Network Systems, and Field Solutions Holdings for ensuring that connectivity is delivered to the most hard-to-reach places globally.

The latest liftoff of the company took occurred on February 10, 2022. The rockets of the OneWeb’s satellites separated and were disbursed in nine batches over a period of 3 hours and 33 minutes. The company confirmed that was able to establish a signal with all 34 satellites.

OneWeb is moving fast to ensure that it is ahead of its competitors such as Amazon’s Project Kuiper, SpaceX owned Starlink and more. The company has dedicated its latest launch to its commitment to Responsible Space.

OneWeb Responsible Space Initiative, What Is It About?

OneWeb’s belief is that space is a shared natural resource and it is up to all the people to safeguard its use for today and by future generations. The Responsible Space initiative of OneWeb is comprised of three core elements including sustaining the space ecosystem for supporting new technologies; committing to responsible design and operations, and lastly, engaging in advancing policy outcomes for balancing the space economy while ensuring its protection.