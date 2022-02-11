WhatsApp Working on a New Voice Calling Interface

WhatsApp, one of the most popular online texting applications in the world, is working on a new interface for voice calling for select beta Android users. The new interface would, of course, be rolled out for both Android as well as iOS users, but for now, it is being tested with the beta Android users.

A WABetaInfo report suggests that WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.5.4 has brought the update, which carries the new voice calling interface for select users. The new interface is geared to make the app look more aesthetic and easy in functionality. Overall, from the image shared by WABetaInfo, the interface rather looks modern and elegant.

Waveforms for Voice Calls

To understand who is speaking on a group voice call, WhatsApp is working on bringing waveforms so that users can identify the speaker. Currently, there’s no way to identify which user is speaking during a call, but with this new interface, users might be able to do that soon.

At the same time, WhatsApp is working on a screen that would respond to the users when they come for reviewing their account ban requests. To experience all of these features in the beta version, Android users need to go to the Google Play Beta programme and download the latest beta version of WhatsApp for their device. Alternatively, users can download the beta app in APK from APKMirror.

The new interface makes sense as more and more people are leveraging WhatsApp calling for a crystal clear voice calling experience inside their homes. With a good Wi-Fi connection, users can easily make WhatsApp groups as well as individual calls which is a great convenience for many.

While WhatsApp is currently testing the new interface in the Android beta version, iOS users don’t need to worry as it will arrive for them soon too. The release of the new interface with the stable version of the application looks unlikely in the near future.