OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Surfaces – To Feature Snapdragon 695 SoC

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the launch of its OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G via its website on February 17. The mid-range device will be the newest addition to the Nord series smartphones, however, there have been reports of the company working on another OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone. Multiple rumours about the handset were revealed recently and now in a new development, a known tipster has provided a few specification details of the device.

Renowned tipster Yogesh Brar shared a tweet providing specification details of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. He stated that the Nord CE 2 Lite will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. This is unlike any other handset of the Nord series as the majority of them feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The tweet also suggests that the device will come with a 3.55mm headphone jack and will come with no alert slider. It has also been confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 arriving on February 17 as well won’t feature the signature alert slider.

Specification Details for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The specification details for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite surfaced recently over the web, according to which, the handset will come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The speculations suggest that the handset could feature an LCD display which would make it the first device in the Nord series to feature an LCD display in India, however, it is yet not confirmed.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. This confirms the fact that the device will have 5G support. The device is expected to arrive with two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and internal storage. The handset might be backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 33W fast charge technology.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP Omnivision sensor. The device will also feature two secondary cameras – a 2MP macro and a 2MP mono sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might come under the Rs 20,000 price segment.