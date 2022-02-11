Realme Pad Mini Appears on Several Certification Websites, Key Specifications Revealed

The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Realme stepped into the tablet market in 2021 with its Realme Pad. Now, there have been reports of the company working on a Realme Pad Mini and the device has apparently been spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) website. The spotted tablet had the model number RMP2105. Fascinatingly, the device with the same model number has also been spotted at Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The NBTC listing of the device has revealed that the tablet will arrive with the ‘Realme Pad Mini’ moniker.

Details on the Rumoured Realme Pad Mini

In addition to this, the tablet has also been spotted at EEC certification and Camera FV-5 database revealing camera specs of the tablet. It is also being speculated that the model number RMP20156 is also associated with the Realme Pad Mini. The listing at BIS and NBTC certification hasn’t revealed any specification detail of the device. Further, the rumoured Realme Pad Mini has also been spotted at Geekbench.

According to the Geekbench listing of the Realme Pad Mini tablet, the device will come featuring a Unisoc processor that includes six CPU cores running at 1.82 GHz and the other two CPU cores operating at 1.95 GHz. The processor is also expected to be paired with Mali-G57 GPU. The Unisoc chipset being used in the device could potentially be the Unisoc T616 chipset as it was also spotted at Geekbench recently with the identical CPU and GPU. The tablet is also expected to run on Android 11 and will feature 3GB of RAM storage. The device scored 363 and 1330 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

As mentioned above, a Realme tablet was also spotted at EEC certification and Camera FV-5 database which has provided some intel on the camera specification of the device. The listing suggests that the rumoured Realme Pad Mini could come with an 8MP rear camera with f/1.78 aperture and 27.9mm focal length. The device is also said to feature a 5MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens that has a 27.7mm focal length. Although not much is known about the upcoming tablet from Realme, it is likely that the brand could launch it in the coming weeks.